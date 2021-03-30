‘Ratatouille’ TikTok Musical Scores Drama League Award Nomination As Honors Go Digital And Nationwide – Complete List

A most unusual year in theater will be recognized by a most unusual Drama League Awards: This year, the traditionally New York-centric honors will be expanded to include theatrical artists across the country, with digital productions taking the spotlight at the May 21 ceremony.

This year’s nominees, announced today, include such digital productions as Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical, The Great Work Begins: Scenes from Angels In America, and Take Me To The World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration.

See the complete list of nominees below.

The 87th Annual Drama League Awards will be streamed on Friday, May 21 at 7 pm ET.

“In this most difficult time, when stages across America were forced to darken, theater artists responded with light – producing bold new work in ways most of us never dreamed of,” said Drama League Artistic Director Gabriel Stelian-Shanks.

This year, for the first time since the prestigious theater awards were established in 1935, will include five unique categories: Outstanding Digital Theater, Individual Production; Outstanding Digital Theater, Collection or Festival; Outstanding Interactive or Socially-Distanced Theater; Outstanding Audio Theater Production; and Outstanding Digital Concert.

The 33 nominated productions premiered between March 12, 2020 and March 15, 2021. Voting is now open for Drama League members through April 16.

The list of nominations follows and 2021 Special Recognition Honorees are:

NOMINATIONS FOR THE 2021 DRAMA LEAGUE AWARDS

OUTSTANDING DIGITAL THEATER, INDIVIDUAL PRODUCTION

Belly of the Beast

Directed by Lisa Rothe

Written by Margaret Vandenburg

Daniel Dae Kim/3AD, in partnership with TodayTix and New York Theatre Workshop

Circle Jerk

Conceived and Written by Michael Breslin and Patrick Foley in Collaboration with Cat Rodriguez and Ariel Sibert Directed by Rory Pelsue

Produced by Caroline Gart Fake Friends (New York, NY)

Disclaimer

Written by Tara Ahmadinejad

Directed by Jeff Wood & Tara Ahmadinejad Created by Piehole

The Public Theater (New York, NY)

Don’t Stay Safe

Book and Lyrics by Cheryl L. Davis, Music by Douglas J. Cohen Directed by Christina Franklin

Prospect Theater Company (New York, NY)

Duchess! Duchess! Duchess!

Written by Vivian J.O. Barnes Directed by Weyni Mengesha

Steppenwolf Theatre Company (Chicago, IL)

The Great Work Begins: Scenes from Angels In America

Written by Tony Kushner Directed by Ellie Heyman

Presented by amfAR (The Foundation for AIDS Research)

GRIMMZ Fairy Tales

Written by Christopher Parks, Rahsheem Shabazz, and Ron Lee McGill Directed by Christopher Parks

Children’s Theatre of Charlotte (Charlotte, NC)

Heroes of the Fourth Turning

Written by Will Arbery Directed by Blanka Zizka

Wilma Theater (Philadelphia, PA)

Last Gasp

Written by Lois Weaver and Peggy Shaw Directed by Lois Weaver

Split Britches (New York, NY)

The Last 5 Years

Written and Composed by Jason Robert Brown Directed by Jason Michael Webb

Out Of The Box Theatrics (New York, NY)

What Do They Call Us

Created and Directed by Qween Jean Ars Nova (New York, NY)

Where Did We Sit on the Bus?

Written by Brian Quijada Directed by Matt Dickson

A digital creation by Satya Chávez and Matt Dickson Actors Theatre of Louisville

OUTSTANDING DIGITAL THEATER, COLLECTION OR FESTIVAL

1MOVE: DES19NED BY…

Co-Curated by Dede Ayite, Stacey Derosier, Clint Ramos, Cha See, and Paul Tazewell The Movement Theatre Company (New York, NY)

AFO Solo Shorts (Round 1 and 2)

All For One Theater (New York, NY)

The Manic Monologues

McCarter Theater Center in collaboration with Princeton University Health Services, The 24 Hour Plays, and Innovations in Socially Distant Performance at the Lewis Center for the Arts (Princeton, NJ)

The Work of Adrienne Kennedy: Inspiration and Influence

Round House Theatre (Bethesda, MD) in association with McCarter Theater Center (Princeton, NJ)

‘The Neighbor’ (Theater in Quarantine) Joshua William Gelb

Theater in Quarantine

Created by founder Joshua William Gelb (New York, NY) and Katie Rose McLaughlin (New York, NY)

OUTSTANDING INTERACTIVE OR SOCIALLY-DISTANCED THEATER

American Dreams

Written by Leila Buck Directed by Tamilla Woodard

Working Theater (New York, NY)

Carla’s Quince

Created by The Voting Project

Directed by Estefanía Fadul

Fort Worth Lynching Tour: Honoring the Memory of Mr. Fred Rouse

Concept and Choreography: Adam W. McKinney Director: Daniel Banks

A DNAWORKS Production (Fort Worth, TX)

Package Play

Created and Performed by Katie Farmin Tricklock Company (Albuquerque, NM)

7 Deadly Sins

Conceived and directed by Michel Hausmann Miami New Drama (Miami Beach, FL)

A Thousand Ways (Part One)

Created by 600 HIGHWAYMEN | Abigail Browde & Michael Silverstone (Brooklyn, NY)

Wild Thyme

Written by Liz Duffy Adams

Produced by West Hyler and Shelley Butler Artistic Stamp (New York, NY)

BEST AUDIO THEATER PRODUCTION

G.O.A.T.

Written by Ngozi Anyanwu Directed by Whitney White Playing On Air (Hillsdale, NY)

Outtakes

Written by Qui Nguyen Directed by May Adrales

Playwrights Horizons (New York, NY)

The Chonburi International Hotel and Butterfly Club

Written by Shakina Nayfack Directed by Laura Savia

Williamstown Theatre Festival (Williamstown, MA) and Audible

Prime: A Practical Breviary

Written, Composed and Performed by Heather Christian Playwrights Horizons (New York, NY)

Tiger Style!

Written by Mike Lew

Directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel

Huntington Theatre Company and WGBH Radio (Boston, MA)

OUTSTANDING DIGITAL CONCERT PRODUCTION

Breathing Free, a visual album

Heartbeat Opera, NYC

Myths and Hymns (Chapters 1 and 2)

Music and Lyrics by Adam Guettel Conceived and supervised by Ted Sperling

Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical

Conceived by The #RatatouilleMusical Community. Adapted for the stage by Michael Breslin and Patrick Foley

Directed by Lucy Moss Presented by Seaview

Meryl Streep, Christine Baranski, Audra McDonald ‘Take Me To The World’ Paul Wontorek

Take Me To The World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration

Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

Directed by Paul Wontorek

Benefit for ASTEP (Artists Striving to End Poverty)

2021 SPECIAL RECOGNITION DRAMA LEAGUE AWARDS

Gratitude Award Honoree

Iris Smith

The Founders Award for Excellence in Directing Honoree

Liesl Tommy

Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theater Honoree

Richard & Demi Weitz

Unique Contribution to Theater Award Honoree

The Actors Fund