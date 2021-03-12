Rapper-Actor Shad “Bow Wow” Moss Signs With Buchwald

Skip to main content
EXCLUSIVE: Rapper-actor Shad “Bow Wow” Moss has signed with Buchwald for representation.

The “You Can Get It All” singer most recently appeared on The Masked Singer, where he was discovered as The Frog in the season 3 finals. He will reappear as Twinkie in the upcoming Fast & Furious 9, which will now premiere this summer on June 25.  Moss currently serves as executive producer on We TV’s Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta, now in its fourth season.

His television credits include roles on HBO’S Entourage, CSI: Cyber, The Secret Live of the American Teenager and Smallville. He also hosted BET’s 106 & Park from 2013 to 2014.

Beyond the screen, Moss has a multi-year podcast with Fox as the host of The Masked Singer Podcast. The rapper was on his now-postponed Millennium tour when the pandemic hit.

Moss continues to be repped by Manager Andy at Trinity Factory who brings in Shanelle Gray to spearhead Film/TV.

