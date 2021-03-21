Bollywood Star Rani Mukerji To Lead Child Welfare Drama ‘Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway’

EXCLUSIVE: Bollywood star Rani Mukerji is set to lead feature drama Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, we can reveal.

Plot details are being kept under wraps on the film, but we understand the project is based on the controversial 2011 true story of an Indian couple whose children were taken away from them by Norwegian welfare services.

Indian studio Zee Studios and local producer Emmay Entertainment are behind the Hindi-language film, which is currently in pre-production. Ashima Chibber has scripted and will direct. Nikkhil Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Monisha Advani are producing for Emmay.

Popular Bollywood star Mukerji, a recipient of seven Filmfare Awards, is known for movies including Yuva, Black, Mardaani, Mardaani 2 and Hichki.

Mukerji said: “There could have been no better way to celebrate my birthday today than announce this really important film. In my 25th year in cinema, I have possibly signed one of the most special and significant films of my career. I started my career with Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat, which was a woman-centric film, and coincidentally in my 25th year, I’m announcing a film that is also centered around a woman’s resolve to fight against all odds and take on a country. Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway is a story of true human resilience and it is a film that is dedicated to all the mothers out there. It is truly one of the most amazing scripts that I have read in a long, long time and I immediately decided to do this special film.”

She continued: “It is a pleasure to creatively collaborate with Nikkhil Advani, whom I have known since Kuch Kuch Hota Hai! It’s amazing to see him and his company Emmay Entertainment grow. I am happy that Zee Studios has collaborated with them on this powerful script. To partner with Ashima Chibber is something I am looking forward to, whose vision for the film and intent with this project has truly bowled me over. This is a powerful story of a woman that needs to be told. I’m hoping that we will work hard as a team and make magic together for Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway.”

Monisha Advani, Partner at Emmay Entertainment, commented: “We are elated to produce this extremely potent drama. To have the inimitable Rani Mukerji helm the cast line up is nothing short of a coup that has powered us to raise the bar. Ashima Chibber has written an intense, sensitive film and we are proud to back her direction. We look forward to this maiden collaboration with Zee Studios & promise to bring yet another inspiring story to life”.

Shariq Patel, CEO, Zee Studios added: “We at Zee Studios have always believed in telling path-breaking stories and Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway is one such story. We are pleased to collaborate with Rani for the first time. She has several memorable roles to her credit whether it is playing a fierce cop or a teacher battling all odds. She is such an evolved and powerhouse actor. It will be a delight to see how Ashima has envisioned Mrs. Chatterjee’s character. We cannot wait to bring this story to the audiences.”