Rainn Wilson To Star In Dark Comedy Fiction Podcast Series ‘Dark Air With Terry Carnation’

EXCLUSIVE: Rainn Wilson, best known to legions of The Office fans as Dwight Schrute, is fronting a fictional dark comedy podcast series featuring his alter-ego Terry Carnation.

The actor has teamed with Audioboom to launch Dark Air with Terry Carnation, which explores the on and off-air life of host of a late-night, AM talk-radio show that features outrageous callers and bizarre topics. Topics include UFOs, the paranormal, the occult, the Illuminati and whether or not Kim Jong Un is secretly a robot.

Co-created with writer Aaron Lee, the series will feature guest stars including Angela Kinsey, Yvette Nicole Brown, Tom Lennon, Creed Bratton, Jason Reitman, Sam Neill and Nathan Fillion.

It is Wilson’s latest turn as Carnation – he previously featured in Radio Rental, a podcast hosted by Payne Lindsey, which told spooky stories loosely themed around Carnation’s secret VHS collection.

The series, which will be available via Apple Podcasts, Spotify etc. from April 1, is an original from Audioboom, which is also behind podcasts such as The 45th, Covert and It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey.

“I’m beyond thrilled to announce a return to the scintillating airwaves of Dark Air, where I am open to discussing everything under the moon, if, that is, you believe the moon exists. No subject is off limits on my legendary paranormal call-in show. None whatsoever. Except elves. Oh, and also my recent descent into madness,” said Rainn as Terry Carnation.