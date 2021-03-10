‘Queens’: Taylor Sele Joins ABC’s Hip-Hop Drama Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Sele is set to co-star opposite Brandy, Eve, Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez and Pepi Sonuga in Queens, ABC’s hourlong pilot from Zahir McGhee, Sabrina Wind and ABC Signature.

In Queens, written by McGhee and directed by Tim Story, four estranged and out-of-touch women in their 40s — Naomi (Brandy), Jill (Naughton), Brianna (Eve) and Valeria (Velazquez) — reunite for a chance to recapture their fame and regain the swagger they had as the Nasty Bitches – their ’90s group that made them legends in the hip-hop world.

Sele will play Eric Jones. In the late 90s, Eric Jones struck gold when the group he managed, the Nasty Bitches, reached the pinnacle of hip-hop. A Queens hustler through and through, Eric is always looking for how to secure his next bag, and he’s really good at it. A handsome playboy with a magnetic smile, Eric’s dalliances with women were partly to blame for the Nasty Bitches’ break up. Today, Eric remains one of the top music managers in the business, representing hip-hop’s current “it girl,” Lil Muffin (Sonuga). But Eric is in the throes of mid-life crisis as he takes stock of his life, past mistakes and the woman that got away. Driven by nostalgia, Eric sets the wheels in motion for the Nasty Bitches’ reunion. The question is: will he find what he’s looking for?

McGhee, Story and Wind executive produce. ABC Signature, part of Disney Television Studios, is the studio.

Sele is coming off of a recurring arc on season 1 of Starz’s P-Valley. He also recurred on HBO’s The Deuce and guest starred on Epix’s Godfather of Harlem and Netflix’s When They See Us. He is repped by CESD and Untitled Entertainment.