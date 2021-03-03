‘Queens’: Pepi Sonuga Joins ABC’s Hip-Hop Drama Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Actress-singer Pepi Sonuga (Famous in Love) has been tapped as a series regular opposite Eve and Naturi Naughton in Queens, ABC’s hourlong pilot from Zahir McGhee, Sabrina Wind and ABC Signature.

Sonuga is joining Queens after having been cast in McGhee and ABC Signature’s 2020 drama pilot Harlem’s Kitchen.

In Queens, written by McGhee and directed by Tim Story, four estranged and out-of-touch women in their 40s — two of them played by Eve and Naughton — reunite for a chance to recapture their fame and regain the swagger they had as the Nasty Bitches – their ’90s group that made them legends in the hip-hop world.

Sonuga plays “Lil Muffin” aka Lauren Rice, a sweet young woman from Atlanta. But she’s better known as Lil Muffin, a brash, colorful emcee. Ever since her debut record, Candy Cane, dropped — Muffin has been on a nonstop rocket ship to superstardom. She is hip-hop’s it girl with legions of fans, piles of cash, wild style and access to everything under the sun. What Muffin doesn’t have is control of her career and her image, both of which are being masterminded by a cadre of men who care more about keeping the gravy train rolling than Muffin’s well-being. The pressure of fame is taking its toll. But Muffin unexpectedly finds the support she needs and the sisterhood she craves when she links up with the Nasty Bitches — a group of women who know exactly what she’s going through because they lived it themselves 20 years ago.

McGhee, Story and Wind executive produce.

Sonuga played a young Angela Bassett on Fox’s 9-1-1 and starred in Jonas Cuaron’s Showtime pilot Hombre opposite Gael Garcia Berna. Before that, Sonuga was a series regular on Starz’s Ash vs the Evil Dead and Freeform’s Famous in Love. Her film credits include Under the Silver Lake and Blumhouse/Netflix’s Thriller. She is repped by Stride Management.