Publicists Press HFPA Over Lack Of Black Members, Threaten To Urge Clients To Not Show For Golden Globes

In a letter addressed to HFPA COO Greg Goecker and Board Chair Meher Tatna, a collective of Hollywood publicists today warned the group it had better make meaningful changes, or risk them telling their star clients to stay away from the Golden Globes. The HFPA, never the most credible of organizations, is usually the subject of an expose every few years. This year was a doozy, with the LA Times uncovering that the group didn’t have a single Black member, and that it was subsidizing the paltry income of voting “journalists” by paying them to be on committees. While HFPA heads have repeatedly pledged it has heard the criticism and will change, there is skepticism. Times Up has demanded that the board resigning would be a good start for an overhaul. Pressure even has reached NBCUniversal and Comcast because the Globes are a primetime broadcast and lines the pockets of the dubious organization. HFPA members, who are not considered major journalistic voices but hold outsized sway over an awards ceremony whose timing makes it a stepping stone to the more valid Oscar and Emmy races, have long had a negative rep of being largely comprised of entitled selfie-seeking freeloaders. Here’s to making sure that they become a more diverse group of those.

The PR firms have sent the letter to press.

Here is the letter:

As publicists we collectively represent the vast majority of artists in the entertainment industry.

We call on the Hollywood Foreign Press Association to swiftly manifest profound and lasting change to eradicate the longstanding exclusionary ethos and pervasive practice of discriminatory behavior, unprofessionalism, ethical impropriety and alleged financial corruption endemic to the HFPA, funded by Dick Clark Productions, MRC, NBCUniversal and Comcast.

In the last decade our industry has faced a seismic reckoning and begun to address its failure to reflect and honor the diversity of our community, yet we have witnessed no acceptance of responsibility, accountability or action from the HFPA, even as systemic inequity and egregious behavior are allowed to continue. We collectively and unequivocally agree that transformative change in your organization and its historical practices is essential and entirely achievable. We want to be part of the solution.

To reflect how urgent and necessary we feel this work is, we cannot advocate for our clients to participate in HFPA events or interviews as we await your explicit plans and timeline for transformational change.

While we stand ready to support your good faith efforts, please know that anything less than transparent, meaningful change that respects and honors the diversity and dignity of our clients, their colleagues and our global audience will result in immediate and irreparable damage to the relationship between our agencies, our clients and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and those who sanction the institutional inequity and insular culture that currently define it.

The eyes of the industry and those who support it are watching.

Respectfully,

42West

Advantage PR

Agence Contact

align Public Relations

American Entertainment

Marketing (AEM)

Anderson Group Public

Relations

Array

Ascend Public Relations Group

BazanPR

Bespoke Publicity

Carol Marshall Public Relations

Cassandra Butcher PR &

Marketing

Cinematic Red PR

CLD Communications

Core PR Group

DawBell

DDA

Detail PR

E2W Collective

Elzer & Associates

Flash Forward Publicity

Forefront Media

Full Coverage Communications

Guttman Associates Public

Relations

Heidi Schaeffer Public Relations

Herring PR

Hive Collective

ICON PR

ID

Image Management PR

imPRint

Independent Public Relations

Indie PR

Integrated PR

JCPR

(continues on the following page)

JDS

Jill Fritzo Public Relations

Jonas PR

JONESWORKS

Joy Fehily Management +

Consulting

Katrina Wan PR

Katz Public Relations

Kovert Creative

LongstreetWorks

LSG Public Relations

Luna Entertainment

Main Stage Public Relations

Marleah Leslie & Associates

Marque PR

McClure & Associates Public

Relations

Meghan Prophet Public

Relations

MLC PR

MPRM Communications

MRC Publicity and Marketing

Nancy Seltzer & Associates

Narrative

NMA PR

Patricola Public Relations

Paula Woods Consultants

Persona PR

Personal PR

Pinnacle Public Relations

Platform Public Relations

PMG-Platform Media Group

Polaris PR

Portrait PR

PR Machine

Premier

PRStudio USA

Presse Public Relations

Principal Communications

Group

Prism Media Group

Prosper PR

Public Eye Communications

Rebel PR

Red Sea Entertainment

Relevant

Rogers & Cowan/PMK

Rosenfield Media Group

Rowe PR

Schure Media Group

Sechel PR

Shelter PR

Slash Agency

Slate PR

Strategic Heights Media

Strategic Public Relations

SYStrategies & PR

TCOPR

Tencer & Associates

The Chamber Group

The Collins Jackson Agency

The Initiative Group

The Lede Company

The Oriel Company

The Samonte Group

True Public Relations

TS Collective

VanIden Public Relations

Viewpoint

Vision PR

Wolf Kasteler

ZTPR