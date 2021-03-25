‘Promising Young Woman’ Skips UK Theatrical; HBO Europe Greenlights Hungarian Series; Red Sea FF Unveils Lodge Projects; Zurich FF New Venue – Global Briefs

Emerald Fennell’s Promising Young Woman, which is up for five Oscars this year, will skip cinemas in the UK and debut directly on Sky Cinema. It will be released by the broadcaster on April 16, 10 days before the Oscars. The deal was made by Focus Features and Universal with Sky, all of which are owned by Comcast. The pic premiered at Sundance in 2020 and was released stateside by Focus on December 25, grossing $5.8M to date in the pandemic-hit theatrical market.

HBO Europe has given the green-light to The Informant, an 8 x 40” Hungarian drama written by Bálint Szentgyörgyi, who also directs alongside Áron Mátyássy and Bence Miklauzic. Filming is now underway on the series, which follows 20-year-old Geri (Gergely Váradi) who is starting university in 1980’s Hungary. Unbeknownst to his friends, Geri lives a second life as a government informant. Cast includes Váradi with Márton Patkós, Júlia Szász, Abigél Szőke and Szabolcs Thuróczy. Producers are Anna Závorszky for HBO Europe and Viktória Petrányi for Proton Cinema. Executive Producers for HBO Europe are Camilla Curtis, Johnathan Young and Antony Root. Production services are provided by Proton Cinema.

The 2021 Zurich Film Festival will screen films in the recently renovated Zurich Convention Centre. The building’s main hall can accommodate up to 1665 audience members and has been equipped with the latest technology. The fest is scheduled to take place September 23 – October 3 this year.

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival has announced the 12 Arab projects selected for development at the Red Sea Lodge 2021. Six projects are from Saudi, with the rest from Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait and Lebanon. Half of the projects are from female directors, with three women in producer roles. Participants will convene four times digitally across the eight-month program, and then once in person at the film festival, where they will pitch to international production companies. A jury will award two projects with production grants of $100,000. The selected projects are:

Fiery Eyes

Director and writer: Abduljalil Al-nasser

Producer: Ayman Jamal

Hala’s Aziz

Director: Jowaher Alamri

Writer: Jowaher Alamri and Jude Elmasoud

Producer: Mohammed Sendi

Raoya – The Bookkeeper

Director: Mahmoud Zaini

Writer: Ieva Radina

Producer: Omar Mugeem

The Photographer of Madina

Director: Dalyah Bakheet

Writer: Afnan Bawyan

Producer: Saleem Homsi

Within Sand

Director: Moe Alatawi

Writer: Moe Alatawi

Producer: Mohammad Alghamdi

Zeba

Director: Abrar Abdulaziz

Writer: Bashayer Abdulaziz

Producer: Bakr Alduhaim

The Zarqa Girl

Director: Zaid Abu Hamdan

Writer: Zaid Abu Hamdan

Producer: Ahmad Abu Koush

Seeking Haven for Mr. Rambo

Director: Khaled Mansour

Writer: Mohamed El-Hosseiny

Producer: Rasha Hosny

The Sea Needs to Heave

Director: Zain Duraie

Writer: Zain Duraie

Producer: Alaa Alasad

The Day of Wrath: Tales from Tripoli

Director: Rania Rafei

Writer: Rania Rafei

Producer: Jinane Dagher

Road 250

Director: Haya Alghanim

Writer: Haya Alghanim

Producer: Nadia Ahmad

It’s a Sad and Beautiful World

Director: Cyril Aris

Writer: Cyril Aris

Producer: Georg Neubert