‘Promising Young Woman’ Skips UK Theatrical; HBO Europe Greenlights Hungarian Series; Red Sea FF Unveils Lodge Projects; Zurich FF New Venue – Global Briefs

Emerald Fennell’s Promising Young Woman, which is up for five Oscars this year, will skip cinemas in the UK and debut directly on Sky Cinema. It will be released by the broadcaster on April 16, 10 days before the Oscars. The deal was made by Focus Features and Universal with Sky, all of which are owned by Comcast. The pic premiered at Sundance in 2020 and was released stateside by Focus on December 25, grossing $5.8M to date in the pandemic-hit theatrical market.
HBO Europe has given the green-light to The Informant, an 8 x 40” Hungarian drama written by Bálint Szentgyörgyi, who also directs alongside Áron Mátyássy and Bence Miklauzic. Filming is now underway on the series, which follows 20-year-old Geri (Gergely Váradi) who is starting university in 1980’s Hungary. Unbeknownst to his friends, Geri lives a second life as a government informant. Cast includes Váradi with Márton Patkós, Júlia Szász, Abigél Szőke and Szabolcs Thuróczy. Producers are Anna Závorszky for HBO Europe and Viktória Petrányi for Proton Cinema. Executive Producers for HBO Europe are Camilla Curtis, Johnathan Young and Antony Root. Production services are provided by Proton Cinema.
The 2021 Zurich Film Festival will screen films in the recently renovated Zurich Convention Centre. The building’s main hall can accommodate up to 1665 audience members and has been equipped with the latest technology. The fest is scheduled to take place September 23 – October 3 this year.
Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival has announced the 12 Arab projects selected for development at the Red Sea Lodge 2021. Six projects are from Saudi, with the rest from Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait and Lebanon. Half of the projects are from female directors, with three women in producer roles. Participants will convene four times digitally across the eight-month program, and then once in person at the film festival, where they will pitch to international production companies. A jury will award two projects with production grants of $100,000. The selected projects are:
Fiery Eyes
Director and writer: Abduljalil Al-nasser
Producer: Ayman Jamal
Hala’s Aziz
Director: Jowaher Alamri
Writer: Jowaher Alamri and Jude Elmasoud
Producer: Mohammed Sendi
Raoya – The Bookkeeper
Director: Mahmoud Zaini
Writer: Ieva Radina
Producer: Omar Mugeem
The Photographer of Madina
Director: Dalyah Bakheet
Writer: Afnan Bawyan
Producer: Saleem Homsi
Within Sand
Director: Moe Alatawi
Writer: Moe Alatawi
Producer: Mohammad Alghamdi
Zeba
Director: Abrar Abdulaziz
Writer: Bashayer Abdulaziz
Producer: Bakr Alduhaim
The Zarqa Girl
Director: Zaid Abu Hamdan
Writer: Zaid Abu Hamdan
Producer: Ahmad Abu Koush
Seeking Haven for Mr. Rambo
Director: Khaled Mansour
Writer: Mohamed El-Hosseiny
Producer: Rasha Hosny
The Sea Needs to Heave
Director: Zain Duraie
Writer: Zain Duraie
Producer: Alaa Alasad
The Day of Wrath: Tales from Tripoli
Director: Rania Rafei
Writer: Rania Rafei
Producer: Jinane Dagher
Road 250
Director: Haya Alghanim
Writer: Haya Alghanim
Producer: Nadia Ahmad
It’s a Sad and Beautiful World
Director: Cyril Aris
Writer: Cyril Aris
Producer: Georg Neubert
