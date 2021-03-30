‘Promised Land’: Mariel Molino Joins ABC Drama Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Mariel Molino has been cast as a lead alongside Christina Ochoa in ABC’s drama pilot Promised Land.

Written by Matt Lopez, the project is an epic, generation-spanning drama about two Latinx families vying for wealth and power in California’s Sonoma Valley.

Molino will play Camila Sandoval, the youngest daughter of the Sandoval family, a wealthy vineyard-owning family in the Sonoma Valley. Her flirtatious, party-girl attitude masks a deeply flawed young woman who craves the achievements of her other siblings but has no idea how to attain them. No one expects anything from Camila. That makes her dangerous.

Ochoa plays her sister, Veronica Sandoval, the eldest daughter of the Sandovals.

Lopez executive produces with Adam Kolbrenner of Lit Entertainment Group. ABC Signature is the studio.

This marks the first major English-language role for Molino, who was born to Mexican parents in San Diego. She starred in Amazon’s Spanish-language original movie Locas por el Cambio, which was released on Amazon Prime in November. TV credits include recurring roles in NBC Universo’s El Vato and Amazon’s Juego de las Llaves. Molino is repped by Ellis Talent Group, EKG Talent Group and Goodman Genow Schenkman.