‘Promised Land’: Christina Ochoa Joins Matt Lopez’s ABC Latinx Drama Pilot

Christina Ochoa
Stephen Busken

Animal Kingdom‘s Christina Ochoa is set as a lead in ABC’s Promised Land, Matt Lopez’s Latinx family drama pilot.

Previously known as American Heritage, the project is an epic, generation-spanning drama about two Latinx families vying for wealth and power in California’s Sonoma Valley.

Ochoa will play Veronica Sandoval, the eldest daughter of the Sandovals, a wealthy vineyard-owning family in the Sonoma Valley. Veronica is the highly capable heir to the Heritage Wines empire and her father Joe’s trusted Number Two. But her drive and ambition have left her with some glaring personal blindspots, and Veronica’s seemingly perfect life soon starts to unravel.

Lopez writes and executive produces. Adam Kolbrenner of Lit Entertainment Group (Raised by Wolves) also exec produces. ABC Signature is the studio.

Up next for Ochoa is Boon, the western sequel pic from Yellowstone’s Neal McDonough. She stars as Renn Randall in TNT’s Animal Kingdom, which was recently renewed for a sixth and final season, and as Ashley Morales in ABC’s A Million Little Things. She has also appeared in Valor, Blood Drive, Matador and I Hate My Teenage Daughter. Ochoa, along with her production company QE Productions, are repped by Buchwald.

