Producers Guild Honors Outgoing National Executive Director Vance Van Petten During PGA Awards

At the 32nd annual Producers Guild Awards on Wednesday, outgoing National Executive Director Vance Van Petten was presented with the Charles Fitzsimons Award.

Appearing (virtually) to present Van Petten with the Honorary Lifetime Membership Award was longtime PGA member Mark Gordon.

In his acceptance speech, Van Petten praised Gordon, who to him, epitomizes “just what it means” to be a producer.

“It’s extra special to receive this award for doing something I love doing: representing producers. I was lucky enough to be in that room when this award was first created and named, and look at me now,” he said. “It’s been 20 years of service. So, what took you so long?”

Of course, the latter sentiment expressed by Van Petten was all in jest. “I’m kidding,” he said, “because I’ve never thought of it as service.”

He then went on to salute all of his fellow producers, who he considers to be “the hardest working and most important people in the entertainment industry.”

On March 1st, it was announced that Van Petten would transition out of his role as National Executive Director sometime in the middle of this year. Susan Sprung will assume his duties.

Joining the Producers Guild in January of 2000, Van Petten oversaw its strategic initiatives, on behalf of its National Board of Directors and its members, and had long been considered a key player in the growth and success of the Guild. Over the last 20 years, he’s helped spur exponential growth in membership, leaving them now with more than 8,000 members. In keeping with this growth, he’d oversee the expansion of PGA offices in Los Angeles and New York City, while launching chapters in San Francisco, Atlanta and Washington, D.C.

Additionally, he launched the Guild’s Produced By magazine, helped turn the Producers Guild Awards into a major awards season event, helped to develop the acclaimed “Produced By” Conference, and spearheaded the creation of the Producers Mark (p.g.a.), which became the Guild’s way of recognizing those who have performed the majority of producing duties on a theatrical motion picture.