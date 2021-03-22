PGA Awards Presenters Finalized, With Viola Davis, Daniel Kaluuya, Sacha Baron Cohen, Steven Yeun, Carey Mulligan, More On List

EXCLUSIVE: This year’s Oscar nominees Viola Davis, Daniel Kaluuya, Sacha Baron Cohen, Carey Mulligan, Steven Yeun, Amanda Seyfried and Paul Raci are among those who have been added as presenters for the the Producers Guild’s 32nd annual PGA Awards, which will take place later this week in a virtual ceremony.

Others included on the list of presenters set Monday include Regina King, Eddie Redmayne and Nomadland‘s Swankie. They join the previously announced Riz Ahmed, Darren Criss, Kaley Cuoco, Daveed Diggs, Gal Gadot, Mindy Kaling, Nicole Kidman, Paul Mescal, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sarah Jessica Parker and Jurnee Smollett.

Baron Cohen’s Borat Subsequent Moviefilm and The Trial of the Chicago 7, Kaluuya’s Judas and the Black Messiah, Davis’ Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Seyfried’s Mank, Yeun’s Minari, Swankie’s Nomadland, King’s One Night In Miami, Mulligan’s Promising Young Woman and Rici’s Sound of Metal are all up for the PGA’s marquee Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures.

This year’s ceremony, which kicks off Wednesday at 5 p.m. PT, will also include Tracee Ellis Ross handling opening and closing remarks and Anthony Mackie will give an introduction to this year’s In Memoriam segment. It will also crown winners across 14 film, TV, documentary and new media projects.

On Saturday, the guild unveiled four winners during its A Day With the PGA Award Nominees virtual event: Apple TV’s Carpool Karaoke: The Series won for Outstanding Short Form Program; The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special won for Outstanding Children’s Program; and YouTube’s Defying Gravity: The Untold Story of Women’s Gymnastics took Outstanding Sports Program.

The PGA’s Innovation Award, which goes to “a noteworthy, impactful new media program that significantly elevates the audience’s viewing experience, was given to BRCvr, a volunteer-supported art event that is part of the Burning Man universe.