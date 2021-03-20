PGA Awards: ‘Carpool Karaoke’, ‘Sesame Street’ Special Among Early Winners

The Producers Guild of America on Saturday unveiled winners in four categories for the 32nd annual PGA Awards, the news coming during the guild’s A Day With the PGA Awards Nominees virtual event. The remainder of the awards recognizing the year’s best in producing across film, TV and documentaries will be bestowed during a March 24 ceremony.

Winners today included Season 3 of Apple TV’s Carpool Karaoke: The Series for Outstanding Short Form Program and The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special for Outstanding Children’s Program.

The PGA also handed out its Outstanding Sports Program award as well as its Innovation Award, that latter of which goes to “a noteworthy, impactful new media program that significantly elevates the audience’s viewing experience.” The winner was BRCvr, a volunteer-supported art event that is part of the Burning Man universe.

Keep checking back as we update with the winners.

Innovation Award

BRCvr

Outstanding Short Form Program

Carpool Karaoke: The Series (Season 3)

Outstanding Children’s Program

The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special

Outstanding Sports Program

Defying Gravity: The Untold Story of Women’s Gymnastics (Season 1)

Hard Knocks: Los Angeles

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (Season 26)

Seeing America with Megan Rapinoe

The Shop: UNINTERRUPTED Featuring President Barack Obama