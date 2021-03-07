Priyanka Chopra To Open New Indian Restaurant SONA In New York City

Priyanka Chopra, riding high on the strength of her starring and executive producing role in the Netflix hit White Tiger, is entering the restaurant business. She will be opening the Indian cuisine eatery SONA this month in New York City.

The announcement was made by the actress on Saturday to her 60.9 million followers on Instagram. The new restaurant will be located at 36 East 20th Street in the city’s Flatiron district.