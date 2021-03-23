Prince Harry Lands New Gig At Silicon Valley Startup

Prince Harry won’t have to rely entirely on streaming services for an income – he’s joined a Silicon Valley coaching and mental health services company called BetterUp as its chief impact officer.

The startup’s website features Harry, with photo, as part of its leadership team.

“Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex is a humanitarian, military veteran, mental wellness advocate, and environmentalist,” the site says.

“As co-founder of Archewell, he is focused on driving systemic change across all communities through non-profit work as well as creative activations. The mission across Archewell—which currently includes Archewell Foundation, Archewell Productions, and Archewell Audio—is united behind the deeply held belief that compassion is the defining cultural force of the 21st century.”

Harry’s new gig, first reported in the Wall Street Journal, follows a blockbuster interview by Harry and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, with Oprah Winfrey about why couple left the U.K. and stepped back from their royal duties, and how difficult it has been financially. Harry has deals in place with Netflix and Spotify, he said, to pay for security for his family. It generated bombshell ratings for CBS.

Mental health was major topic in the discussion as Markle described her spiral into depression and attempt to seek help as she felt herself becoming suicidal. The couple with their son Archie have settled in Montecito.

BetterUp, launched in 2013, by a team of behavioral scientists, talent management strategists, and consumer product experts, says it brings together world-class coaching, AI technology, and behavioral science “to deliver change at scale — improving individual resilience, adaptability, and effectiveness.”

The BetterUp site continues: “Prince Harry has dedicated his life’s work to advancing causes that he is passionate about. He is the Founder of The Invictus Games, a platform for wounded, injured and sick service personnel to use sport as part of their rehabilitation, as well as Travalyst, a non-profit entity comprised of several of the largest online travel agencies in the world. Additionally, he co-founded Sentebale with his dear friend Prince Seeiso of Lesotho, in memory of their mothers’ charitable work in combating the HIV crisis, and serves as President of African Parks, a non-governmental organization focused on protecting Africa’s ecosystems in partnership with local communities and governments.”