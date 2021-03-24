Prince Harry Joins Aspen Institute’s Battle Against “Modern-Day Crisis” Of Misinformation Amid His Rumbling War With The Media

Prince Harry has landed his second new role in as many days — this time signing up to join a high-powered Aspen Institute commission on what it calls “information disorder.”

Prince Harry is one of 15 commissioners to join the not-for-profit’s initiative, which will consist of a six-month study into the “modern-day crisis” of mis- and disinformation in America.

The commission is co-chaired by journalist Katie Couric, cybersecurity expert Chris Krebs, and Rashad Robinson, the president of Color Of Change. Other commissioners include former Facebook executive Alex Stamos and James Murdoch’s wife Kathryn Murdoch.

It comes as Prince Harry has done little to hide his disdain for certain sections of the press, telling Oprah Winfrey this month that British tabloids are “bigoted” and create a “toxic environment” of “control and fear.”

His wife, Meghan Markle, added that press reporting is amplified by social media. “It was like the Wild, Wild West. It spread like wildfire. Plus, my being American — it translated in a different way across the pond. So you had a noise level that was very different,” she said.

In a statement to CNN on his Aspen Institute role, the Duke of Sussex said: “As I’ve said, the experience of today’s digital world has us inundated with an avalanche of misinformation, affecting our ability as individuals as well as societies to think clearly and truly understand the world we live in.”

“It’s my belief that this is a humanitarian issue and as such, it demands a multi-stakeholder response from advocacy voices, members of the media, academic researchers, and both government and civil society leaders. I’m eager to join this new Aspen commission and look forward to working on a solution-oriented approach to the information disorder crisis.”

His Aspen Institute gig comes after he joined Silicon Valley coaching and mental health services company BetterUp as its chief impact officer on Tuesday.