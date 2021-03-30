‘Powerpuff’: Donald Faison To Play Professor Utonium In CW’s Live-Action Reboot Pilot

Donald Faison is set to portray Professor Drake Utonium in the CW’s live-action pilot Powerpuff.

Written by Diablo Cody and Heather Regnier and directed by Maggie Kiley based on the original Cartoon Network animated series created by Craig McCracken, Powerpuff (fka The Powerpuff Girls) follows Blossom (Chloe Bennet), Bubbles (Dove Cameron) and Buttercup (Yana Perreault), who used to be America’s pint-sized superheroes. Now they’re disillusioned twentysomethings who resent having lost their childhood to crimefighting. Will they agree to reunite now that the world needs them more than ever?

Described as quirky, debonair and a pinch narcissistic, Faison’s Professor Drake is a scientific genius who is immensely proud of the three extraordinary girls he created in his lab. Staring down a midlife crisis, he is determined to repair his relationships with his now-adult daughters.

Powerpuff is produced by Berlanti Productions and Vita Vera Films in association with Warner Bros. Television. Cody and Regnier executive produce with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, David Madden and Kiley. Erika Kennair produces.

Faison is best known for his role as Dr. Christopher Turk on all nine seasons of hit sitcom Scrubs. He and his former co-star Zach Braff recently teamed for a Scrubs rewatch podcast, Fake Doctors, Real Friends With Zach + Donald, at iHeartRadio. Faison’s other previous credits include Emergence and Generation Q. He’s repped by UTA and attorney Michael Fuller.