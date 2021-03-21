‘Pose’ Shoot Comes To A Close; Creators & Stars Weigh In On Bringing Groundbreaking Drama To An End

In the wee hours on Saturday, FX drama Pose wrapped production on its final season.

Later, members of the cast and crew took to social media to reflect on the ways in which the show has affected their lives.

“There are no words to describe the abundance this show and these people brought into my life,” tweeted writer-director-producer Janet Mock. “LIVE. WERK. POSE. FOREVER.”

Serving as the director of Pose‘s series finale, co-creator Steven Canals also chimed in, sharing a photo of a wrap gift given to him by the art department. “[They] gave me one of the broken windows (it’s not real glass) from Blanca’s apartment. Excuse me while I weep,” he said.

I’ll always love the House of Evangelista.”

Known for her turn as Blanca Rodriguez, Mj Rodriguez was one of a number of talents repping the show, on the acting side. “The long hours, Emotional pull, The early calls were all worth it in the end. This show has changed my life, And I wouldn’t have it any other way,” Rodriguez shared. “So thank you pose fam, we did it! We changed the world, and we showed them how to love a bit harder again!”

Co-created by Canals, Brad Falchuk and Ryan Murphy, Pose examines the New York of the ’80s and ’90s, exploring ball culture, as well as the experience of the gay and trans communities throughout these decades. Since its launch in June of 2018, the series has made history in a number of respects. Featuring the largest cast of transgender actors ever assembled for a mainstream network series, it also led star Billy Porter to become the first openly gay Emmy winner, in the category of Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

In its first two seasons, the FX show also claimed 10 other Emmy nominations, along with three at the Golden Globes. Undoubtedly, Pose will look to expand upon its achievements to date, when it returns for its final, seven-episode run on Sunday, May 2.

At 3:40am ET, we called a series wrap on POSE. There are no words to describe the abundance this show and these people brought into my life. LIVE. WERK. POSE. FOREVER #posefx pic.twitter.com/p2g1v1uMJ5 — Janet Mock (@janetmock) March 20, 2021