‘Pose’ Cast & Producers On Series’ End: Cocreator Steven Canals Calls It “Very Difficult Decision”, Actor Angel Bismark Curiel Says ‘My Heart Is Aching’

Some of the cast and creative team of FX's Pose took to social media this morning to share their thoughts and express solidarity with fans after the show announced that it will end with its upcoming third season.

In a video tweet, actor Angel Bismark Curiel, who plays Esteban “Lil Papi” Martinez-Evangelista, held back tears as he told fans the news was “bittersweet,” that he is “excited for new beginnings” but that his “heart is aching.”

Executive producer and co-creator Steven Canals also posted a video goodbye, expressing gratitude to viewers and noting that while the decision to end the show was very difficult, “We have told the story we wanted to tell the way we wanted to tell it.”

“Pose game me a massive opportunity & changed my life,” tweeted actor Johnny Sibilly. “It changed many lives & conversations.”

The series, which debuted in 2018, will begin its third and final seven-episode season on May 2 at 10pm ET/PT. The series finale is set for June 6. Since the series debut, Pose, set in the New York underground ball culture of the 1980s and early ’90s, has won a Peabody Award, AFI honors and an Emmy for star Billy Porter, who became the first openly gay man to win the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

