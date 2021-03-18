‘P!NK: All I Know So Far’ Documentary Sets Amazon Prime Video Debut

Amazon Original Film P!NK: All I Know So Far, a documentary featuring the performer and musician, plans a worldwide launch via Prime Video on Friday, May 21.

The film shows P!NK as she embarks on her 2019 Beautiful Trauma world tour, all while trying to balance being a mom, a wife, a boss, and a performer. Mixing footage from the road, behind-the-scenes interviews and personal material, director Michael Gracey (The Greatest Showman) gives audiences a glimpse behind the curtain of the circus that she calls life.

P!NK: All I Know So Far is produced by Gracey and Isabella Parish in conjunction with Luminaries, Silent House and Lefty Paw Print.

Since her debut in 2000, P!NK has released eight studio albums, one greatest hits album, sold over 60 million albums equivalents worldwide, had 15 singles in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart (four at #1) and has sold out arenas all over the world. She is also the recipient of three Grammy Awards after 20 nominations.

Her last studio effort, Hurts 2B Human, marked her third consecutive album to debut at #1 on the Billboard 200 Chart, and debuted at #1 in eight other countries. Its first single, “Walk Me Home,” marks her 10th #1 on Billboard’s Adult Pop Airplay chart and extends her record for the most at this format across all solo acts.