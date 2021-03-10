Piers Morgan’s ‘Good Morning Britain’ Co-Host Susanna Reid: “Shows Go On & So On We Go”

Good Morning Britain anchor Susanna Reid has addressed the abrupt departure of her co-host, Piers Morgan, right at the top of the show on Wednesday morning.

After Morgan dramatically quit on Tuesday following comments he made about Meghan Markle’s mental health, Reid looked down the barrel of the camera and said: “A number of people, of course, will know the news and many of you will not and will be surprised that Piers Morgan is not here this morning.

“Now, Piers and I have disagreed on many things and that dynamic was one of the things that viewers loved about the program. He is, without a doubt, an outspoken, challenging, opinionated, disruptive broadcaster. He has many critics and he has many fans. You will know that I disagreed with him about Meghan’s interview. He himself clarified his comments about her mental health on the show yesterday.

“Now Piers has decided to leave the program. Some of you may cheer and others will boo. He’s been my presenting partner, Monday to Wednesday, for more than five years. And during Brexit and the pandemic, and other issues, he has been a voice for many of you and a voice that many of you have railed against. It is certainly going to be very different, but shows go on and so on we go.”

Reid stopped short of apologizing for Morgan’s remarks after the former CNN anchor said he did not believe Markle when she revealed that she considered taking her own life during her time at Kensington Palace. The Sun reported that ITV bosses wanted Morgan to say sorry, but he refused and walked.