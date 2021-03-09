Piers Morgan Storms Off ‘Good Morning Britain’ After His “Diabolical” Meghan Markle Remarks Are Challenged

Piers Morgan staged a walkout live on Good Morning Britain after the former CNN presenter was taken to task over remarks he made about Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Morgan was challenged by co-star Alex Beresford after he spent Monday morning raging at Markle, prompting a complaint from mental health charity Mind, which raised concerns after Morgan said he did not believe that the Duchess of Sussex had suicidal thoughts.

Calling out Morgan’s “diabolical behavior,” Beresford said: “I’m sorry, but Piers spouts off on a regular basis and we all have to sit there and listen. Six-thirty to seven o’clock yesterday was incredibly hard to watch. Incredibly hard to watch… He has the ability to come in here and talk from a position where he doesn’t fully understand.”

Morgan walked out when Beresford raised the fact that Markle had shunned him in the past. “I understand that you don’t like Meghan Markle. You’ve made it so clear, a number of times on this program. A number of times,” Beresford said.

“And I understand that you’ve got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle and she cut you off, she’s entitled to cut you off, if she wants to. Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don’t think she has. But yet you continue to trash her.”

Morgan got up and walked off, exclaiming: “OK, I’m done with this.” He returned shortly after and told Beresford: “What we need to do Alex is talk to each other in a civilized manner given we work on the same show on the same team. You launching into a pretty personally derogatory monologue on one of your colleagues probably isn’t one of the best ways to go about it.”

Watch his walkout here: