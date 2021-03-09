Piers Morgan’s Meghan Markle Suicide Comments To Be Investigated After Drawing 41,000 Complaints

Piers Morgan could be in hot water with the UK’s media regulator after his comments about Meghan Markle’s mental health drew more than 41,000 complaints.

Ofcom announced on Tuesday that it is investigating Monday’s Good Morning Britain, to see if the ITV show broke broadcasting rules on harm and offense. It follows Morgan telling the nation that he did not believe Markle when she told Oprah Winfrey that she felt suicidal.

Markle revealed during her bombshell CBS interview that UK press intrusion was so acute that she “didn’t want to be alive anymore.” Reacting to her words, Morgan said: “I don’t believe a word she says, Meghan Markle. I wouldn’t believe her if she read me a weather report.”

He was immediately rebuked by his co-presenter Susanna Reid, who said it was a “pathetic reaction.” Elsewhere, mental health charity Mind said it was “disappointed” by the comments and ITV CEO Carolyn McCall told press this morning that she fully believed in Markle’s woes.

