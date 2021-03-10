Piers Morgan’s Final ‘Good Morning Britain’ Watched By 1.3M Viewers, Beating ‘BBC Breakfast’ For The First Time

Piers Morgan’s final outing on Good Morning Britain before his sensational resignation was watched by 1.29 million viewers in the UK on Tuesday.

It could be a record for the ITV show and meant it beat rival, BBC Breakfast, for the first time since its launch in April 2014. Breakfast was seen by 1.25M, according to overnight BARB figures supplied by overnights.tv.

Morgan didn’t go quietly. The former CNN presenter’s final show in the hot seat was marked by an acrimonious dispute with co-host Alex Beresford over his comments about Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Morgan stormed off set live on-air after Beresford called out his “diabolical behavior,” and said: “I’m sorry, but Piers spouts off on a regular basis and we all have to sit there and listen. Six-thirty to seven o’clock yesterday was incredibly hard to watch. Incredibly hard to watch… He has the ability to come in here and talk from a position where he doesn’t fully understand.”

Morgan also clarified remarks he made about Markle’s mental health. After originally saying on Monday that he did not believe the Duchess of Sussex had suicidal thoughts, he said on Tuesday: “It’s not for me to question if she felt suicidal, I am not in her mind and that is for her to say.”

Hours later, he resigned. Both The Sun and The Daily Mirror reported that ITV wanted Morgan to apologize for his outburst, be he refused and walked away. Today, he was defiant, tweeting that he stands by his views on Markle.

Monday’s episode of Good Morning Britain, which was watched by nearly 1.2M, is under investigation from UK media regulator Ofcom after it sparked more than 40,000 complaints. Mental health charity Mind was among those to raise concerns about Morgan’s comments.