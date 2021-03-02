Picturestart Developing Movie Starring Israeli Pop Superstar Noa Kirel

EXCLUSIVE: Picturestart has closed a deal to produce an untitled film project starring Israeli singer and actress Noa Kirel, who will also serve as a producer alongside her management. Jessica Switch and Royce Reeves-Darby will oversee for Picturestart.

The logline is being kept under wraps but will feature Kirel in a globe-spanning escapist event film. Insiders say the pitch was made to a handful of buyers with Kirel being present to make her personal pitch of what she envisioned the film to be. In the end, it was Picturestart’s passion and genuine excitement for the pitch that led to them landing the package.

Kirel has not only become one of the most popular international pop singers in the world but her own story is truly one of a kind. As part of Israel’s mandatory conscription law, Kirel was drafted into the Israeli army last February, even as though she is one of the more recognizable faces in the country. The two year military service still has not stopped her impressive career as she has found ways so far to balance both. Besides this film project, she also has a hyper engaged social media audience as well hundreds of millions of views on Youtube of her songs and performances. She also recently signed a multimillion-dollar music deal with Atlantic records, one of the largest ever for an Israeli artist.

Noa is represented by WME and Sharona Nomder and Roberto Ben Shoshan and lawyer Aaron Rosenberg from Myman, Greenspan, Fox, Rosenberg.