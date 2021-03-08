PGA Awards Nominations: ‘Borat’, ‘Ma Rainey’, ‘Chicago 7’, ‘Nomadland’, ‘Mank’ & ‘Minari’ Among Pics Vying For Marquee Prize

The Producers Guild has pulled back the curtain on its PGA Awards nominations for theatrical motion pictures, animated features, TV series and specials and televised/streamed motion pictures. See the full list below.

Vying in the marquee category — the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures — are the producers behind Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Judas and the Black Messiah, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Mank, Minari, Nomadland, One Night in Miami, Promising Young Woman, Sound of Metal and The Trial of the Chicago 7.

On the toon side, the five pics up for the Animated Theatrical Motion Picture prize are The Croods: A New Age, Onward, Over the Moon, Soul and Wolfwalkers.

Over on the small screen, the Episodic Television Drama category includes Better Call Saul, Bridgerton, The Crown, The Mandalorian and Ozark, and the comedy series nominees are Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Flight Attendant, Schitt’s Creek, Ted Lasso and What We Do in the Shadows. Up for Limited Series TV are I May Destroy You, Normal People, The Queen’s Gambit, The Undoing and Unorthodox. Winners of the awards, which honor excellence in motion picture and television productions, will be announced during the virtual 32nd annual Producers Guild Awards show on Wednesday, March 24. The 2021 Producers Guild of America Awards are produced by Anchor Street Collective, with Branden Chapman serving as executive producer and Jim Piccirillo as director. The PGA revealed its nominations for sports, children’s and shortform productions on February 26 and the nominees for Documentary Motion Picture on February 2.

Here are the nominees for the 32nd annual Producers Guild of America Awards:

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Producers: Sacha Baron Cohen, Monica Levinson, Anthony Hines

Judas and the Black Messiah

Producers: Charles D. King, Ryan Coogler, Shaka King

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Producers: Denzel Washington, Todd Black

Mank

Producers: Ceán Chaffin, Eric Roth, Douglas Urbanski

Minari

Producer: Christina Oh

Nomadland

Producers: Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey, Chloé Zhao

One Night In Miami…

Producers: Jess Wu Calder & Keith Calder, Jody Klein

Promising Young Woman

Producers: Josey McNamara, Ben Browning, Ashley Fox, Emerald Fennell

Sound Of Metal

Producers: Bert Hamelinck, Sacha Ben Harroche

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Producers: Marc Platt, Stuart Besser

Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

The Croods: A New Age

Producer: Mark Swift

Onward

Producer: Kori Rae

Over the Moon

Producers: Gennie Rim, Peilin Chou

Soul

Producer: Dana Murray

Wolfwalkers

Producers: Paul Young, Nora Twomey, Tomm Moore, Stéphan Roelants

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama

Better Call Saul (Season 5)

Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*

Bridgerton (Season 1)

Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*

The Crown (Season 4)

Producers: Peter Morgan, Suzanne Mackie, Stephen Daldry, Andy Harries, Benjamin Caron, Matthew Byam Shaw, Robert Fox, Michael Casey, Andy Stebbing, Martin Harrison, Oona O’Beirn

The Mandalorian (Season 2)

Producers: Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson, Karen Gilchrist, John Bartnicki, Carrie Beck

Ozark (Season 3)

Producers: Jason Bateman, Chris Mundy, Bill Dubuque, Mark Williams, Patrick Markey, John Shiban, Miki Johnson, Matthew Spiegel, Erin Mitchell, Martin Zimmerman, Peter Thorell

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy

Curb Your Enthusiasm (Season 10)

Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*

The Flight Attendant (Season 1)

Producers: Greg Berlanti, Kaley Cuoco, Steve Yockey, Meredith Lavender, Marcie Ulin, Sarah Schechter, Suzanne McCormack, Jess Meyer, Raymond Quinlan, Jennifer Lence, Erika Kennair

Schitt’s Creek (Season 6)

Producers: Eugene Levy, Daniel Levy, Andrew Barnsley, Fred Levy, David West Read, Ben Feigin, Michael Short, Kurt Smeaton, Kosta Orfanidis

Ted Lasso (Season 1)

Producers: Bill Lawrence, Jason Sudeikis, Jeff Ingold, Bill Wrubel, Liza Katzer, Jane Becker, Jamie Lee, Kip Kroeger, Brendan Hunt, Tina Pawlik, Joe Kelly

What We Do in the Shadows (Season 2)

Producers: Jemaine Clement, Taika Waititi, Paul Simms, Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush, Stefani Robinson, Sam Johnson, Marika Sawyer, Derek S. Rappaport

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited Series Television

I May Destroy You

Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*

Normal People

Producers: Lenny Abrahamson, Sally Rooney, Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Emma Norton, Anna Ferguson, Catherine Magee

The Queen’s Gambit

Producers: William Horberg, Allan Scott, Scott Frank, Marcus Loges, Mick Aniceto

The Undoing

Producers: Susanne Bier, David E. Kelley, Per Saari, Nicole Kidman, Bruna Papandrea, Stephen Garrett, Celia Costas, Deb Dyer

Unorthodox

Producers: Anna Winger, Henning Kamm, Alexa Karolinksi

Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

Bad Education

Producers: Fred Berger, Eddie Vaisman

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square

Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*

Hamilton

Producers: Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jeffrey Seller

Jane Goodall: The Hope

Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*

What the Constitution Means to Me

Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*

Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

60 Minutes (Season 53)

Producer: Bill Owens

The Last Dance (Season 1)

Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*

Laurel Canyon

Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*

McMillion$ (Season 1)

Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness

Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*

Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment & Talk Television

8:46 – Dave Chappelle (Special)

Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Season 26)

Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Season 7)

Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (Season 6)

Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*

Saturday Night Live (Season 46)

Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*

Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television

The Amazing Race (Season 32)

Producers: Jerry Bruckheimer, Bertram van Munster, Jonathan Littman, Elise Doganieri, Mark Vertullo, Phil Keoghan

The Masked Singer (Season 3, Season 4)

Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*

Nailed It! (Season 4)

Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*

RuPaul’s Drag Race (Season 12)

Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*

The Voice (Season 18, Season 19)

Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*

Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures

(The PGA previously announced the nominations in this category. The nominees are listed below, along with eligible producers’ names.)

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet

Producer: Jonnie Hughes

Dick Johnson Is Dead

Producer: Kirsten Johnson, Katy Chevigny, Marilyn Ness

My Octopus Teacher

Producer: Craig Foster

Softie

Producers: Toni Kamau, Sam Soko

A Thousand Cuts

Producers: Ramona S. Diaz, Leah Marino, Julie Goldman & Christopher Clements, Carolyn Hepburn

Time

Producers: Lauren Domino, Kellen Quinn, Garrett Bradley

The Truffle Hunters

Producers: Michael Dweck, Gregory Kershaw