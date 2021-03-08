PGA Awards Nominations: ‘Borat’, ‘Ma Rainey’, ‘Chicago 7’, ‘Nomadland’, ‘Mank’ & ‘Minari’ Among Pics Vying For Marquee Prize

The Producers Guild has pulled back the curtain on its PGA Awards nominations for theatrical motion pictures, animated features, TV series and specials and televised/streamed motion pictures. See the full list below.
Vying in the marquee category — the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures — are the producers behind Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Judas and the Black Messiah, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Mank, Minari, Nomadland, One Night in Miami, Promising Young Woman, Sound of Metal and The Trial of the Chicago 7.
On the toon side, the five pics up for the Animated Theatrical Motion Picture prize are The Croods: A New Age, Onward, Over the Moon, Soul and Wolfwalkers.
Over on the small screen, the Episodic Television Drama category includes Better Call Saul, Bridgerton, The Crown, The Mandalorian and Ozark, and the comedy series nominees are Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Flight Attendant, Schitt’s Creek, Ted Lasso and What We Do in the Shadows. Up for Limited Series TV are I May Destroy You, Normal People, The Queen’s Gambit, The Undoing and Unorthodox.
Winners of the awards, which honor excellence in motion picture and television productions, will be announced during the virtual 32nd annual Producers Guild Awards show on Wednesday, March 24.
The 2021 Producers Guild of America Awards are produced by Anchor Street Collective, with Branden Chapman serving as executive producer and Jim Piccirillo as director. The PGA revealed its nominations for sports, children’s and shortform productions on February 26 and the nominees for Documentary Motion Picture on February 2.
Here are the nominees for the 32nd annual Producers Guild of America Awards:
Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Producers: Sacha Baron Cohen, Monica Levinson, Anthony Hines
Judas and the Black Messiah
Producers: Charles D. King, Ryan Coogler, Shaka King
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Producers: Denzel Washington, Todd Black
Mank
Producers: Ceán Chaffin, Eric Roth, Douglas Urbanski
Minari
Producer: Christina Oh
Nomadland
Producers: Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey, Chloé Zhao
One Night In Miami…
Producers: Jess Wu Calder & Keith Calder, Jody Klein
Promising Young Woman
Producers: Josey McNamara, Ben Browning, Ashley Fox, Emerald Fennell
Sound Of Metal
Producers: Bert Hamelinck, Sacha Ben Harroche
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Producers: Marc Platt, Stuart Besser
Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures
The Croods: A New Age
Producer: Mark Swift
Onward
Producer: Kori Rae
Over the Moon
Producers: Gennie Rim, Peilin Chou
Soul
Producer: Dana Murray
Wolfwalkers
Producers: Paul Young, Nora Twomey, Tomm Moore, Stéphan Roelants
Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama
Better Call Saul (Season 5)
Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*
Bridgerton (Season 1)
Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*
The Crown (Season 4)
Producers: Peter Morgan, Suzanne Mackie, Stephen Daldry, Andy Harries, Benjamin Caron, Matthew Byam Shaw, Robert Fox, Michael Casey, Andy Stebbing, Martin Harrison, Oona O’Beirn
The Mandalorian (Season 2)
Producers: Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson, Karen Gilchrist, John Bartnicki, Carrie Beck
Ozark (Season 3)
Producers: Jason Bateman, Chris Mundy, Bill Dubuque, Mark Williams, Patrick Markey, John Shiban, Miki Johnson, Matthew Spiegel, Erin Mitchell, Martin Zimmerman, Peter Thorell
Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy
Curb Your Enthusiasm (Season 10)
Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*
The Flight Attendant (Season 1)
Producers: Greg Berlanti, Kaley Cuoco, Steve Yockey, Meredith Lavender, Marcie Ulin, Sarah Schechter, Suzanne McCormack, Jess Meyer, Raymond Quinlan, Jennifer Lence, Erika Kennair
Schitt’s Creek (Season 6)
Producers: Eugene Levy, Daniel Levy, Andrew Barnsley, Fred Levy, David West Read, Ben Feigin, Michael Short, Kurt Smeaton, Kosta Orfanidis
Ted Lasso (Season 1)
Producers: Bill Lawrence, Jason Sudeikis, Jeff Ingold, Bill Wrubel, Liza Katzer, Jane Becker, Jamie Lee, Kip Kroeger, Brendan Hunt, Tina Pawlik, Joe Kelly
What We Do in the Shadows (Season 2)
Producers: Jemaine Clement, Taika Waititi, Paul Simms, Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush, Stefani Robinson, Sam Johnson, Marika Sawyer, Derek S. Rappaport
David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited Series Television
I May Destroy You
Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*
Normal People
Producers: Lenny Abrahamson, Sally Rooney, Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Emma Norton, Anna Ferguson, Catherine Magee
The Queen’s Gambit
Producers: William Horberg, Allan Scott, Scott Frank, Marcus Loges, Mick Aniceto
The Undoing
Producers: Susanne Bier, David E. Kelley, Per Saari, Nicole Kidman, Bruna Papandrea, Stephen Garrett, Celia Costas, Deb Dyer
Unorthodox
Producers: Anna Winger, Henning Kamm, Alexa Karolinksi
Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures
Bad Education
Producers: Fred Berger, Eddie Vaisman
Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square
Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*
Hamilton
Producers: Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jeffrey Seller
Jane Goodall: The Hope
Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*
What the Constitution Means to Me
Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*
Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television
60 Minutes (Season 53)
Producer: Bill Owens
The Last Dance (Season 1)
Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*
Laurel Canyon
Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*
McMillion$ (Season 1)
Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness
Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*
Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment & Talk Television
8:46 – Dave Chappelle (Special)
Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Season 26)
Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Season 7)
Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (Season 6)
Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*
Saturday Night Live (Season 46)
Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*
Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television
The Amazing Race (Season 32)
Producers: Jerry Bruckheimer, Bertram van Munster, Jonathan Littman, Elise Doganieri, Mark Vertullo, Phil Keoghan
The Masked Singer (Season 3, Season 4)
Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*
Nailed It! (Season 4)
Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*
RuPaul’s Drag Race (Season 12)
Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*
The Voice (Season 18, Season 19)
Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*
Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures
(The PGA previously announced the nominations in this category. The nominees are listed below, along with eligible producers’ names.)
David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet
Producer: Jonnie Hughes
Dick Johnson Is Dead
Producer: Kirsten Johnson, Katy Chevigny, Marilyn Ness
My Octopus Teacher
Producer: Craig Foster
Softie
Producers: Toni Kamau, Sam Soko
A Thousand Cuts
Producers: Ramona S. Diaz, Leah Marino, Julie Goldman & Christopher Clements, Carolyn Hepburn
Time
Producers: Lauren Domino, Kellen Quinn, Garrett Bradley
The Truffle Hunters
Producers: Michael Dweck, Gregory Kershaw
