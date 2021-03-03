‘Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway’ Going Earlier This Summer

In a positive sign for exhibition, and NYC reopening this Friday, Sony is moving up their release of Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway from June 11 to May 14.

Not only is Sony getting a jump on summer, but it’s clear there is an appetite for family movies as the pandemic calms; i.e. last weekend Warner Bros. theatrical release of Tom & Jerry overperformed with a $14.1M opening weekend — and that’s with a same-day release on HBO Max.

The hope is that by Easter weekend, the Los Angeles county theaters will be open, however, that’s on pure industry speculation.

The first Peter Rabbit debuted in 2018 and ultimately grossed $351M WW. Filmmaker Will Gluck returned to direct the sequel.

Currently, Disney/Marvel’s Black Widow is still dated for May 7, as summer’s theatrical opener. TBD whether that sticks or not as it relies on a number of foreign markets also being open. Peter Rabbit 2 would face off against Warner Bros./HBO Max adult western Those Who Wish Me Dead on its opening date as well as Roadside Attractions’ Finding You. May 21’s wide entries are Lionsgate’s Spiral and 20th Century Studios’ Free Guy. Memorial Day weekend, May 28, lineup includes Disney’s Cruella, Universal’s F9, and Paramount’s Infinite.