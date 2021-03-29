‘Spenser Confidential’ Director Peter Berg Sets First-Look Deal With Netflix

Following the success of the Mark Wahlberg-starrer, Spenser Confidential, director Peter Berg is making a home at Netflix. The filmmaker, through his Film 44 entertainment banner, has entered into a first-look deal to produce and direct live-action films and series for the streaming giant.

Released in March of last year, Spenser Confidential was one of the most popular Netflix films with 85 million members viewing the film in the first 4 weeks. Berg currently has a couple of projects set up at Netflix including The Colonel’s Wife, which he will write, direct and produce, as well as Painkiller, a limited drama series about the origins of the opioid crisis.

“For me, in this moment, Netflix is the perfect creative fit. I could not be more excited to get to work!”, said Berg, who has a history of working with producer and Netflix film chief, Scott Stuber, having collaborated on a number of films including Patriot’s Day and The Kingdom.

“Pete makes movies that captivate and thrill us,” said Tendo Nagenda, Vice President of Netflix Film. “He can put a fresh spin on classic and beloved characters like he did with Spenser Confidential, as well as find and tell original stories that entertain the world. We’re thrilled to have him and Film 44 officially at Netflix.”

“Pete Berg has created iconic television,” commented Brian Wright, Head of Overall Deals at Netflix. “Authentic, visceral, and kinetic, Berg’s style has elevated storytelling for years and we are proud to welcome him to Netflix.”

Berg is repped by WME.