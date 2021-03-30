Pete Holmes Set As The Lead Of CBS’ Tom Smallwood Comedy Pilot

Actor-comedian Pete Holmes has been tapped as the lead of CBS’ untitled Tom Smallwood multi-camera comedy pilot, from CBS Studios.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Written by Mark Gross, the project is based on professional bowler Tom Smallwood’s life.

In it, after being laid off from the assembly line at the GM factory, a seemingly ordinary man, Tom (Holmes), makes the extraordinary decision to provide for his family by following his dream of becoming a professional bowler.

Holmes’ Tom is a family man through and through. He is an emblematic Midwest husband and dad who gets laid off after working a car assembly line all his life, and decides to do something he never thought he’d do – take a chance – and shoot for the moon.

2021 CBS Pilots & Series Orders

Gross executive produces with David Hollander and Brian D’Arcy James.

Holmes recently created, executive produced and headlined HBO’s comedy series Crashing, which ran for three seasons. He also had a late-night talk show on TBS and has headlined three standup specials. He authored the book Comedy Sex God, published by HarperCollins, and has a podcast, You Made It Weird. Holmes is repped by manager Dave Rath at Independent Artists Media, WME and Ziffren Brittenham.