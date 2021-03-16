‘Peppa Pig’ Creators Step Back As eOne Kids Phenomenon Is Renewed Until 2027

The original creators of Peppa Pig are stepping back from the global children’s hit after Entertainment One greenlit a further 104 episodes.

Animation studio Astley Baker Davies (ABD) will handover the show to UK outfit Karrot (Sarah & Duck), which will produce new episodes that will be broadcast around the world into 2027. Hasbro-owned eOne did not disclose the reasons for the switch in animation studio, but said Peppa Pig’s style, music, and voice talent will remain unchanged.

Animators from ABD will move over to Karrot as part of the change, including head writer Phill Hall, who has worked on the show since 2007. Neville Astley, Mark Baker, and Phil Davies will no longer be involved, however, after they launched the series in 2004.

Peppa Pig is broadcast in more than 180 territories and in 40 different languages. Season 9 debuts this spring with a four-part U.S. special, in which Peppa and family take a road trip around America. A further 22 new episodes will roll out globally throughout 2021. The 104 new episodes will take its back catalog to 485 episodes.

“Peppa Pig has been a huge part of our lives. It’s a source of great pride that it’s given joy to so many children for so many years,” said Astley, Baker, and Davies. “Peppa will always be close to our hearts and we couldn’t be more pleased to be passing the torch to the extraordinarily talented team of artists at Karrot.”

Rebecca Harvey, EVP of global brand and marketing at eOne family brands, said: “In creating the global evergreen preschool series, Astley Baker Davies have achieved a rare, once in a generation success story.

“The show’s enduring popularity is a tribute to their skill as storytellers and their dedication to the characters and their craft. We wish them every success as they embark on their next adventure. We remain committed to producing fresh Peppa Pig content that will continue to resonate with each new generation and that will underpin the long-term future of the property.”