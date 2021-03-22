Paz Vega & Edward James Olmos Arclight Feature ‘Chasing Wonders’ Picked Up By Gravitas

Arclight Films’ Chasing Wonders has locked North American distribution with Gravitas on its coming of age film, Chasing Wonders directed by Paul Meins. A theatrical and on-demand release is scheduled for June 4. Arclight is handling global sales for the pic.

Set in the lush wine country landscapes of Australia and Spain, the heart-warming tale follows 12-year-old Savino, who, encouraged by his maternal grandfather to live a life of hope and possibility, takes off on the adventure of a lifetime to find the magical Emu Plains. His journey leads him to the heart of the human condition – learning to understand our parents’ past but not to be defined by it.

The pic stars Paz Vega (Rambo: Last Blood, Sex and Lucia), Oscar nominee Edward James Olmos (Blade Runner, Miami Vice), Quim Gutierrez (Spy Time, The Last Days), Carmen Maura (Volver, The Women of the 6th Floor), Goya award-winner Antonio de la Torre (The Candidate, The Last Circus), Australia’s Jessica Marais (Love Child, Packed to the Rafters), and making his feature film debut, Michael Crisafulli as Savino.

Australian award-winning screenwriter Judy Morris (Happy Feet, Babe: Pig in The City) wrote the screenplay, which was shot over a five-year period.

Chasing Wonders made its World Premiere at the Adelaide Film Festival last year and has been selected for the Gold Coast Film Festival, where it will screen on April 18 and 22.

“Chasing Wonders is an uplifting story of familial love and loss and a powerful exploration of the path to understanding and acceptance. This heartwarming film with top international stars and spectacular landscapes is exactly what audiences yearn for. We are thrilled to have our longtime trusted partners at Gravitas Ventures bringing the film to North American audiences and are certain that their team will make this beautiful film shine bright,” said Arclight Films Chairman Gary Hamilton.

“With an ensemble that includes veteran screen icons alongside exciting new talent, the filmmakers craft an inspiring coming of age story on a canvas of breathtaking vistas across multiple continents. We look forward to North American audiences taking the journey,” said Tony Piantedosi, VP of Acquisitions at Gravitas Ventures.

Hianlo Films presents Chasing Wonders in association with the South Australian Film Corporation, a Met Film and SLA Films production. Anna Vincent (I Am Mother), Stewart Le Marechal (Swimming With Men), Anna Mohr-Pietsch (Swimming With Men), Hilton Nathanson, and Louise Nathanson are producers. Jonny Persey (The Mercy) and Timothy White (I Am Mother, The Furnace) are EPs.