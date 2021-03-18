‘Paw Patrol’: Nickelodeon Chief Hints At Potential Spinoffs Of Hit Preschool Franchise

Ryder and his Paw Patrol could be adding to the search and rescue team.

Fresh from spinning off its hit animated underwater series SpongeBob SquarePants, Nickelodeon boss Brian Robbins has hinted that the canine family could be next in line for an expansion.

Robbins, who is President, ViacomCBS Kids & Family, told Deadline that it was “possible” that they could expand the kids’ franchise, on top of upcoming theatrical movie Paw Patrol: The Movie, which is set for an August premiere.

“I wouldn’t be surprised,” he said. “Let’s see how this film does.”

Some have wondered whether there could be a feline-based spinoff or a hybrid live-action version of the show, which last year was renewed for an eighth season.

The show, which focuses on Ryder, a boy who leads a crew of search and rescue dogs as they work to protect the shoreside community of Adventure Bay, launched in 2013 and has run for over 170 episodes.

Created by Bob The Builder creator Keith Chapman, it is produced by Spin Master Entertainment and animation company Guru Studio.

“Paw Patrol is the biggest preschool show in the world, it definitely has legs,” said Robbins. “There’s no preschool franchise bigger from a TV ratings standpoint, from a consumer products standpoint, and hopefully one day when we go back to normal a live entertainment standpoint. It is one of our most prized possessions and we’re excited about the theatrical feature, we think that’s going to take the show to a new level. When we think of franchises, Paw Patrol is right up there with SpongeBob for us.”

This comes after Robbins unveiled a massive new slate of programming including a new comedy series fronted by teen hip hop star Lay Lay and two new animated series.