Patrick Schwarzenegger Joins Chris Pratt In ‘The Terminal List’ Amazon Conspiracy Thriller Series

EXCLUSIVE: Patrick Schwarzenegger is joining Chris Pratt in Amazon’s conspiracy-thriller series The Terminal List, based on Jack Carr’s bestselling novel, in a key recurring role.

Constance Wu, Riley Keough, Taylor Kitsch and Jeanne Tripplehorn also star in the series, which Pratt executive produces along with Antoine Fuqua, who directs, and writer David DiGilio. The Terminal List is a co-production from Amazon Studios and Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television.

Written by DiGilio, The Terminal List follows James Reece (Pratt) after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. Reece returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life but the lives of those he loves.

Schwarzenegger, also Pratt’s real-life brother-in-law, will play Donny Mitchell. Fresh out of training, Special Warfare Operator 2nd Class Donny Mitchell is James Reece’s baby-faced youngest team member. While the other guys crack jokes as a way to cope with what they’ve seen, Donny’s feisty sense of humor is different… he’s only seen the brotherhood of the SEALs in times of strength, not yet in times of suffering. As the platoon’s point man, he is the first to lead the team into unsecured territory.

DiGilio, who serves as showrunner, Carr and Pratt executive produce alongside Jon Schumacher through Indivisible Productions, Fuqua through Fuqua Films and writer Daniel Shattuck.

Schwarzenegger can currently be seen starring in the Netflix film Moxie directed by Amy Poehler. Earlier this year he filmed the sci-fi thriller Warning directed by Agata Alexander. Recent credits include the crime drama Echo Boomers and supernatural thriller Daniel Isn’t Real. On the small screen, he appeared in National Geographic’s historical series The Long Road Home and in Ryan Murphy’s Scream Queens. Schwarzenegger is repped by UTA, Management 360 and Patrick Knapp at Goodman Genow.