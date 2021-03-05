‘Suits’ Cast & Creatives Side With Meghan Markle: Co-Star Patrick J. Adams Rips Royal Family As “Shameless” And “Bankrupt Of Decency”

Suits star Patrick J. Adams tore into Britain’s Royal Family today, calling its treatment of his former costar Meghan Markle “obscene,” shameless and an irrelevant institution that is “overdrawn on credibility and apparently bankrupt of decency.”

Adams was just one of Markle’s Suits colleagues coming to the Duchess of Sussex’s defense today, the smackdowns coming after this week’s news that the Royal Family had launched an investigation into complaints by former Kensington Palace staff that Markle had bullied and humiliated them. The charges have made international headlines in the lead-up to Sunday’s big Oprah with Meghan and Harry special on CBS.

“Meghan Markle and I spent the better part of a decade working together on Suits,” Adams writes in the first in a string of eight tweets (see them below). “From day one she was an enthusiastic, kind, cooperative, giving, joyful and supportive member of our television family. She remained that person and colleague as fame, prestige and power accrued.”

On Suits, which ran on the USA Network from 2011 to 2019, Adams and Markle played attorneys and romantic partners Mike Ross and Rachel Zane.

Adams writes of Markle, “She fell in love, moved to a new country, became a household name across the entire globe and began the difficult work of trying to find her place in a family dynamic that can at best be described as complicated and at worst, seemingly archaic and toxic.”

Suits creator Aaron Korsh also came to Markle’s defense, tweeting, “Meghan Markle is not a monster. She’s a strong woman with a kind heart who’s trying to make her way in an unimaginable situation. I don’t know the specifics of some incident from years ago but if late night emails makes you a horrible person, then I’m going to hell 50 times over.”

Jon Cowan, a Suits writer, suggested Markle is “a good person thrust into an unimaginable world.”

“Having spent 3 years working with her in her pre-Duchess days,” Cowan tweeted, “I saw a warm, kind, caring person. I know nothing of her current situation but she gets the benefit of the doubt in my book.”

“I worked on a set in Toronto when Meghan was on Suits,” tweeted writer Angela Harvey. “The ADs, PAs, and other crew on my show who had also worked with her loved her. LOVED. Set dynamics being what they are… I do not believe this bullying narrative for a microsecond.”

A sampling of Adams’ even choicer words:

“It’s OBSCENE that the Royal Family, who’s newest member is currently GROWING INSIDE OF HER, is promoting and amplifying accusations of ‘bullying’ against a woman who herself was basically forced to flea the UK in order protect her family and her own mental health”;

“IMO, this newest chapter and it’s timing is just another stunning example of the shamelessness of a institution that has outlived its relevance, is way overdrawn on credibility and apparently bankrupt of decency.”

Adams ends with an apparent message to the Palace: “Find someone else to admonish, berate and torment. My friend Meghan is way out of your league.”

The Royal Family isn’t the only subject of Adams’ ire: The actor also admonishes the media, particularly the UK press, for its treatment of Markle. “It sickened me to read the endless racist, slanderous, clickbaiting vitriol spewed in her direction from all manner of media across the UK and the world but I also knew that Meghan was stronger than people realized or understood and they would regret underestimating her.”

