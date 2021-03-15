Passion Pictures Hires Pixar Vet David Park As Head Of Production For Long Form Animation

EXCLUSIVE: Passion Pictures has hired Pixar veteran David Park as Head of Production for Long Form Animation.

Park previously served as production manager on Coco and Monsters University, animation department manager on Toy Story 3, animation co-ordinator on WALL-E and art co-ordinator on Ratatouille. He most recently worked at UK animation firm Locksmith as associate producer on their upcoming feature Ron’s Gone Wrong.

Park joins Passion as the firm looks to expand its animation output, following Netflix series Love Death & Robots, Headspace, and Disney’s 101 Dalmatian Street. With Head of CG Jason Nicholas, he will oversee R&D into new technology for Passion’s in-house film and TV pipeline.

Park said: “Im thrilled to join such a talented collective. Helping the Passion team further expand their very unique and eclectic voices into even more long form stories is going to be a lot of fun.”

Andrew Ruhemann, founder of Passion Pictures, commented: “It’s very rare to find someone with David’s incredible feature experience, especially in Europe. He has worked on some of the greatest animated movies ever made and I feel very lucky and privileged to have him join us. We are both driven by a desire to build something very special here with the amazing talent we have around us.”

Passion Pictures currently has bases in London, Paris, and Barcelona. Recent feature documentaries include The Australian Dream, Sid & Judy; Andy Murray: Resurfacing, and Alex Gibney’s Citizen K.