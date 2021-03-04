‘Party Down’ Revival In The Works At Starz

Party Down, the comedy about a group of caterers looking to break big in Hollywood, is the latest series to get a revival.

A new version of the comedy is in the works at Starz with the original quartet of creatives, Rob Thomas, John Enbom, Paul Rudd and Dan Etheridge developing the project.

The original series ran on Starz for two seasons between 2009 and 2010 and starred Ken Marino, Adam Scott, Jane Lynch, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen, Lizzy Caplan and Megan Mullally.

It’s not clear whether all of the cast will return to the revival, particularly given the fact that one of the reasons it ended was many of its stars such as Lynch, with Glee, and Scott, with Parks and Recreation, went on to star in bigger shows.

“At the end of 2019, the Party Down cast and producers were all reunited at a retrospective for the show hosted by Vulture. We had such a good time that we wanted to find a way to get the team back together again,” said Thomas. “The cast is so busy these days that finding a window where we can do it may require trigonometry, but we’re determined to make it happen.”

That reunion saw Etheridge say that they would explore a way to get the “gang back together” and Mullally, who joined in season two, said that she wanted to do it again as it was the most fun she’s had as an actor, a sentiment echoed by other cast members including Lynch.

Enbom will serve as showrunner on the potential six-part limited series and will exec produce alongside Thomas, Rudd and Etheridge. The revival is being produced by Lionsgate Television. Karen Bailey, EVP, Original Programming will oversee on behalf of Starz.

Party Down centered on a group of struggling actors and writers trying to make it in Hollywood, relegated to working for a catering service to make ends meet. Each of the season’s ten episodes was built around a different catering event for the Party Down crew, including, in season two, a surprise birthday party for Steve Guttenberg (who played himself in the episode).

“Before the cast of Party Down became well-known television and movie actors and award winners, they were all wearing the same pink bowties as part of a less than competent team of Los Angeles cater-waiters while chasing their dreams of stardom on the Starz series,” said Christina Davis, President of Original Programming for Starz. “Fans have been waiting more than ten years for this revival to happen and we’re thrilled to be in development with Rob, Paul, Dan and John at the helm.”