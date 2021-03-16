Partos Company Surrenders SAG-AFTRA Agency Franchise

The Partos Company has surrendered its talent agency franchise with SAG-AFTRA, which told its members today that “no member of SAG-AFTRA may hereafter engage, use or deal through this agency.” The Santa Monica-based agency had been known for its representation of artists behind the camera.

“I have closed my agency and transitioning Partos to creative endeavors, writing, photography and producing,” founder Walter Partos said on his website. “Managing a handful of artists. Simplifying. Taking the time to do things right.”

Partos also told his clients: “Years ago, I started Partos and this chapter in my life with Quentin Tarantino as our first artist. With your support of myself and the talent, our artists have done great things and have won just about every award there is to win. It has been a dream come true. I want to thank our artists, I am forever humbled. The gratitude I feel for them (to) trust myself and my team with their career is hard to express because being an agent has been the love of my life. I look forward to my journey ahead and also to collaborating with you in the future.”

In a message to its members, the union said, “All contracts in force between this agency and the members of SAG-AFTRA are ipso facto and without further notice terminated except that the agency may retain and collect any commissions earned under said contracts prior to the surrender of franchise.

“Members shall not be under any obligation to pay commissions to the agent on any moneys earned by members after the termination of the agency contracts, even though such moneys are earned by members on employment contracts in existence at the date of termination of the agency contracts. Please note that television residual authorizations on file with SAG-AFTRA are automatically terminated. However, performers wanting to terminate promo/commercial check authorizations will have to act to do so.”