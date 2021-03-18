Paris Hilton Launches Production Company, Signs Overall Deal With Warner Bros. Unscripted Television

Paris Hilton is getting into business with Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, signing an exclusive two-year overall deal with the studio. Under the pact, Hilton will develop, executive produce and star in original unscripted television programming on behalf of the studio. Veteran media executive Bruce Gersh will executive produce all projects alongside Hilton under their new production banner Slivington Manor Entertainment, which will develop long-form content for television, streaming services, and emerging platforms. A production company executive will be added to oversee creative strategy and development. Hilton told Deadline last year at the Winter TCA press tour that she was considering launching her own television production company, and that has now become a reality.

The deal reunites former The Simple Life star Hilton with Mike Darnell, President of Warner Bros. Unscripted Television. Darnell worked with Hilton when he was president of Alternative Entertainment at Fox, which aired The Simple Life. The reality series followed wealthy socialites Hilton and Nicole Ritchie as they struggled to do manual, low-paying jobs such as cleaning rooms, farm work, serving meals in fast-food restaurants, and working as camp counselors. The show aired on Fox for three seasons and moved to E! for its final two seasons.

“Launching Slivington Manor Entertainment is a dream come true and I am so excited to continue connecting with my fans across the globe both in front of the camera and as a producer,” said Hilton. “I am looking forward to working with the incredible Warner Bros. team to create new thought provoking and inspirational long-form content and am beyond thrilled to reunite with Mike Darnell.”

“I’ve known Paris since the The Simple Life brought us together almost 20 years ago. She has always been an incredible talent and entrepreneur,” said Darnell. I couldn’t be more excited to be working with her again and can’t wait for the world to watch the next chapter of her life.”

Since starring in The Simple Life, Hilton has built a global empire as an influencer, DJ, designer, recording artist, philanthropist, host, actress, model and New York Times best-selling author. In 2006, she created Paris Hilton Entertainment, a multi-billion-dollar company consisting of 45 branded stores, 19 product lines and 27 fragrances, which have surpassed over $4 billion in revenue. Hilton debuted This Is Paris, her critically acclaimed YouTube Originals documentary on her life, which has garnered nearly 20 million views to date.

Hilton has used her voice and dedicated her platform and resources to supporting Breaking Code Silence, the organization created to affect change in the industry, and eradicate the abuse of children in systemically abusive institutions. Hilton recently partnered with iHeartRadio to launch her This is Paris podcast and will continue to expand podcast production through her company London Audio. As an investor, she is committed to supporting and investing in the next generation of entrepreneurs positively impacting the world at companies such as Daily Harvest, Good Catch, Zen Water, Podz, among others.]

