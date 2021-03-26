Paramount Developing Another ‘Transformers’ Movie With ‘Charm City Kings’ Angel Manuel Soto

Deadline has confirmed that a new Transformers feature is in the works at Paramount though this new project is said to be separate from its main Transformer franchise, which includes the five installments directed by Michael Bay as well as the Bumblebee spin-off.

Angel Manuel Soto, who made a splash with his Sundance and HBO Max drama Charm City King, is attached to direct the standalone film based on the popular Hasbro brand. Marco Ramirez, the former showrunner and co-creator of the Netflix Marvel series The Defenders, will pen the screenplay. The pic is in the early stage of development and no details on the plot were made available at this time.

Late last year, Deadline broke the news that Creed 2 director Steven Caple Jr. was set to direct the seventh Transformers pic in the reinvented universe.