Paradigm Promotes Five To Agent; Michael Romero-LoSasso Joins Firm As Literary Rep

Paradigm Talent Agency has named Olivia Falletti, Sam Fischer, Lindsay Hatcher, Dahlton Hubbard, and Phoebe Schmidt to agents and announced that veteran agent Michael Romero-LoSasso has joined the company.

Falletti and Fischer will be Literary Agents, Schmidt will be a Media Rights Agent, Hatcher will be a Youth Talent Agent, and Hubbard will be an agent in the company’s Music Crossover Department which reps artists as part of the shared services agreement with the music group.

Clockwise from top left: Michael Romero-LoSasso, Olivia Falletti, Sam Fischer, Phoebe Schmidt, Dahlton Hubbard, and Lindsay Hatcher Paradigm

On behalf of the company’s department leaders, Paradigm partner Andrew Ruf said, “These well-deserved promotions are a recognition of the hard work and commitment – especially through the pandemic – of these five incredibly talented members of our team. We congratulate them and welcome Michael Romero-LoSasso into the agency. These dedicated and inventive agents will continue to have a core focus of expertise as well as collaborate across all specialties of the company in representing our remarkable roster of artists.”

Literary Agent Romero-LoSasso joins Paradigm from Gersh. His experience includes film and television development at Miramax and The Weinstein Company, and Endeavor/WME. Romero-LoSasso has developed the careers of writers and directors, particularly transferring artists from other mediums, such as standup comics and playwrights, into film and television.

Falletti joined Paradigm in 2018 shortly after graduating from UCLA. After starting in the Talent Department, she transitioned to the Motion Picture Literary Department, where she was most recently Coordinator.

Fischer started his career at Paradigm as an intern at the company’s Manhattan office in the Fall of 2017 while attending NYU. He joined the Los Angeles office in August 2018 as an assistant and was previously Coordinator in the Television Literary Department.

Hatcher is a graduate of Ohio University, she previously held several production positions, including credits on The Fate of the Furious, Ant-Man and the Wasp, and Avengers: Endgame. She joined Paradigm in 2018, and previously served as Youth Talent Coordinator.

Hubbard began her career at Paradigm in 2017 in the Talent Department, and then transitioned to the Music Crossover Department, where she was previously Coordinator. She is a graduate of Pepperdine University and Pepperdine’s Graziadio Business School.

Schmidt is a graduate of Boston University, and her resume includes working for Dynamic Television, Scott Z. Burns, and Lionsgate. She started in the Paradigm mailroom in 2018 and transitioned to the Media Rights department. In addition to books, she specializes in non-traditional IP, including video games, fiction and non-fiction podcasts, and small press comics.