Paradigm TV Lit Agent Ellie Klein Joins TFC Management

EXCLUSIVE: Rising Paradigm TV lit agent Ellie Klein is joining TFC Management, the company launched last summer by senior TV lit agents Ben Jacobson and David Stone which represents creators, showrunners, filmmakers and producers. Klein is the first manager hire by Jacobson and Stone.

Klein’s departure from Paradigm was amicable, with many of her clients joining her at TFC Management while continuing to be repped by the talent agency.

“As Ellie makes this transition, we wish her every success and look forward to continuing our fruitful relationship,” said Andrew Ruf, head of Paradigm’s Talent and Literary Department.

Klein’s clients joining her at TFC include Jordan Reddout & Gus Hickey (Mixed-ish), Shernold Edwards (Washington Black), Jared Frieder (Three Months, Sweet/Vicious), Samir Mehta (Fear the Walking Dead), Dario & Damir Konjicija (The Mighty Ducks, Sunnyside), Aadrita Mukerji (Jack Reacher), Thomas Brandon (Legacies), Howard Jordan Jr (The Unicorn), Francisca Hu (Dynasty), Dave Johnson (Fear the Walking Dead), Chad Mazero (NCIS: LA), Merigan Mulhern (Maverick), and Alex Koplow (You Me Her).

“We are thrilled to welcome Ellie to TFC!,” Jacobson and Stone said. “We have been so incredibly impressed with her sophistication and ardent dedication to her clients. Ellie fits perfectly with our ethos of representation defined by diligence, strategic thought, and fierce and passionate advocacy.”

Born and raised in Los Angeles, Klein started her career as an assistant at The Hollywood Reporter. She joined Paradigm in 2013, and was promoted to agent two years later. Klein was most recently co-running Paradigm’s Agent Trainee Program in addition to her responsibilities running the staffing division of the Television Department.

During her tenure at Paradigm, Klein built a roster of creators and writers, many of whom are women and people of color.

“I am grateful for my time at Paradigm and am so excited for this next chapter!,” Klein said. “TFC offers the perfect blend of sophisticated, bespoke management and is an excellent fit for my clients and me.”