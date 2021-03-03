Paley Center Series To Look At Media’s Role In Providing Diverse & Inclusive Platform For Women

EXCLUSIVE: In honor of International Women’s Day, The Paley Center for Media has announced a quarterly series of conversations exploring the media’s role in providing a diverse and inclusive platform for women.

The series will kick off with its inaugural event on International Women’s Day, Monday, March 8 at 10 am ET/7 am PT on the Paley Center’s dedicated channel on Verizon Media’s Yahoo Entertainment. Choosing to Challenge: How Women Are Leading the Way, will focus on women’s roles as leaders in our society and address some of the most significant issues facing all women, according to the organization. The panel will include Misty Copeland, Ballerina, Author, and Philanthropist; Hon. Val Demings, U.S. Representative (FL-10); Cynthia Erivo, Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award–winning Actress, Singer, and Producer; Julie Foudy, espnW Writer and Soccer Commentator, ESPN; Rita Moreno, Actor and Activist; Norah O’Donnell, Anchor and Managing Editor, CBS Evening News; Phylicia Rashad, Actor and Director; and moderator Alicia Menendez, Anchor, MSNBC’s American Voices with Alicia Menendez.

The series is made possible by support from John H. Josephson and Carolina F. Zapf.

“The Paley Center for Media is thrilled to present the first of a series of programs with influential women, who will share their experiences and raise awareness about the significant role the media can play in equality, opportunity, and representation to help create a more inclusive world,” said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center’s President & CEO. “We are grateful to John H. Josephson and Carolina F. Zapf for their most generous support of this in-depth series, as well as Verizon’s continued commitment to providing a platform for diverse voices.”

“This PaleyImpact series will convene prominent women to discuss the media’s influence in amplifying women’s voices and the role it plays in helping to create a more gender equal world,” said Josephson and Zapf. “We are proud to support the Paley Center and we look forward to hearing the perspectives of the many distinguished women joining for this important series and to celebrate their numerous achievements and contributions to society.”

“I thank The Paley Center for Media for inviting me to participate in this special event as it starts its series to highlight women empowerment,” said Copeland. “Throughout my career, I have fought to break down barriers to help make the world better for the next generation of women. I look forward to joining the discussion with other incredible women leaders.”

“We know that when given the opportunity, women can achieve anything—in leadership, art, sports, media, science, or any other endeavor. I am looking forward to joining these extraordinary women to discuss the future of empowerment and accomplishment. Thank you to the Paley Center for hosting this important conversation,” said Demings.

“I’m thrilled to be part of such a wonderful group of women to discuss how each of us was able to find our own leadership style and the strategies that helped us also use our voice for good,” said Foudy.

“This discussion, led by The Paley Center for Media, is pivotal to empowering women in every industry – news, entertainment, performing arts, public service, and business. We have to discuss the challenges to succeed and move forward,” said O’Donnell.

The quarterly series is part of The Paley Center for Media’s commitment to promoting diverse voices in media and entertainment. Similar programs have included the Paley Center’s series addressing antisemitism, racial justice and social equality, COVID-19, and celebrations of Black History Month, Hispanic Heritage Month, and the LGBTQ+ community during Pride Month.