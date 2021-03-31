‘Ozark’ Cast Says Netflix Drama Is “A Good Job That Must Come To An End” Ahead Of Final Season – SAG Panel

Netflix will close out the saga of the Byrde family when Ozark returns to the streaming platform for its fourth and final season. While fans and viewers hoped for more seasons, during a SAG Awards Panel on Wednesday, cast members Jessica Frances Dukes, Felix Solis, Skylar Gaertner and Madison Thompson said that it only makes sense for series to end with its fourth season.

“All good things must come to an end. This was a good job that must come to an end,” said Solis, who appears as Omar Navarro. “We don’t want to wait until it’s not good for it end.”

Thompson, who plays Erin Pierce, said that bringing Ozark to an end with its fourth season feels like “the best of both worlds,” in that it won’t draw out the Emmy-winning series more than it needs, preserving the storylines and drama fans have come to love.

Though tight-lipped about what’s to come in the final season, Dukes teased that season four will feature new characters and new actors. She shared that viewers can expect to finally see the characters that have been mentioned by name, so far, in the final season.

She also said that the final run will continue to feature even more growth for the original crew of characters, including Gaertner’s Jonah Byrde.

The Daredevil and The Ticket actor added that the team will “pull all the stops with the finale,” play with the surviving characters and experiment with the storytelling in Ozark season 4.

“We have so much confidence that everyone’s going to pull it off perfectly,” he said of the series finale.

Ozark is up for four categories at this year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards, including outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series for Jason Bateman and outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series.