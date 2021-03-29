OUTtv Media Group Teams With Producer Entertainment Group Launch First LGBTQ+ Apple TV Channel

EXCLUSIVE: OUTtv Media Group (OMG) is partnering with Producer Entertainment Group (PEG), to launch OUTtv USA, an SVOD service dedicated to premium LGBTQ+ content. OUTtv marks the first LGBTQ+ Apple TV channel and is now available on the Apple TV app.

OUTtv debuts today and is available for a seven-day trial on the Apple TV app. Subscriptions will be $2.99 per month. OUTtv is expected to launch across other marquee SVOD platforms later this year.

“We are delighted to deepen and evolve our relationship with PEG further by bringing OUTtv to America”, said Brad Danks, CEO, OUTtv Media Group. The real potential and impact will come from the groundbreaking LGBTQ+ content that we will develop, produce and distribute together.”

“Demand for premium, authentic queer content is at an all time high, said Jacob Slane, Partner, Producer Entertainment Group. “We’re proud to join OMG to bring their long standing history of serving the LGBTQ+ community with programming that’s both entertaining and inspiring to the U.S. market. Our door is now open to creatives with diverse, high-quality concepts and leading-edge talent. We look forward to bringing the next wave of inclusive content to our viewers.”

Jacob Slane will serve as senior domestic executive overseeing the venture from Producer Entertainment Group’s headquarters in Burbank, CA. At launch, the library includes over 75 titles and 2,000 hours of content. Additional original series and library titles will be announced in the coming months.

Check out OUTtv USA’s programming slate below — which includes a lot of familiar faces from the RuPaul’s Drag Race universe.

From Katya with Love – The eight-episode unscripted dating series follows everyone’s favorite bi-sexual Russian drag hooker, Katya, as she looks for love among a diverse group of singles.

The Sherry Vine Show – Drag legend Sherry Vine fronts a modern, gay sketch comedy series that only her twisted mind could produce. One part Carol Burnett and the other John Waters, The Sherry Vine Show will include six 30-minute episodes and feature guest stars Bianca Del Rio, Bob the Drag Queen, Candis Cayne, Jackie Beat, Varla Jean Merman, Nadya Ginsburg and Mario Diaz.

Translation – The first talk show on a major network hosted by an all-trans cast, the series is fronted by Peppermint, Carmen Carrera, Jiggly Caliente and Sonique. Join these powerful women as they speak truth on topics of love, sex, dating and more. Season One is currently available on OUTtv Canada and Amazon Prime in the US. Season two will be available exclusively on OUTtv USA.

Nubia – A supergroup of drag entertainers including BeBe Zahara Benet, Bob the Drag Queen, Monique Heart, Peppermint and Shea Coulee, Nubia was formed to amplify and uplift Black drag voices. After a sold-out run of live shows in New York last year, the group released a one-hour standalone TV special as a partial response to and exploration of percolating race issues in America. OUTtv has committed to funding a live concert special and additional talk specials to come.

The Alaska Thunderf**k Extra Special Comedy Special – Star of stage and screen Alaska Thunderf**k is proud to present The Alaska Thunderf**k Extra Special Comedy Special. Featuring some of Alaska’s greatest musical hits, exciting special guests, and a series of comedic jokes, join Alaska for a one-night-only engagement filmed in pre-pandemic Hollywood, California. But in a rapidly changing world, does the comedy go too far? Are the jokes too risqué? Is the glamour too glamourous? Premiere date is April 15.

Cam Boy – The new scripted series, which includes eight 30-minute episodes is created by award-winning writer and director Thom Fitzgerald (Sex and Violence, The Hanging Garden, Forgive Me). When Ashton finds himself left to his own devices with bills to pay while his boyfriend is in New York, he turns to camming to make ends meet.

Boy Boy Montreal – Boy Boy Montreal documents a contemporary portrait of gay pornography in Montreal, sharing insight into the industry through international actors, cult filmmakers and other specialists. The series includes ten 30-minute episodes.

Additionally, OUTtv has set a first-look development deal with Drag Race season 8 winner Bob the Drag Queen’s production company, Purse First Productions. As part of the deal, OUTtv will be producing a second season of his scripted digital series Besties.