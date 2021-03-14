‘Outlander’s Renewed At Starz For Season 7 Ahead Of Season 6 Premiere

Outlander continues.

Starz has picked up a seventh season of the period fantasy drama ahead of its sixth season.

This comes as filming on season six started back up earlier this year, delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and dubbed Droughtlander by many.

Matthew B. Roberts will continue as showrunner with stars Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin all returning for season seven, which will be based on An Echo in the Bone, the seventh book in Diana Gabaldon’s book series.

It has been picked up for a 12-episode order from Sony Pictures Television, in line with the last four seasons.

Outlander, exec produced by Ronald D. Moore, stars Balfe as Claire Randall, a married former WWII nurse who in 1946 finds herself transported back to Scotland in 1743. Gabaldon also has a ninth – Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone – forthcoming.

There’s no official word on any scripted spinoffs as yet, although last year Starz CEO Jeffrey Hirsch told Deadline that he believes “there’s a lot of opportunity in the Outlander universe to have story extensions, spin-offs or sequels”. “Hopefully we’ll find something that feels great and that we can continue to tell that story,” he added.

Fans are often calling for a storyline featuring Lord John Grey, a loyal friend to the key characters, to be spun-off. Gabaldon has written a number of Lord John novellas.

On the non-scripted side, Heughan and Graham McTavish are currently starring in Scottish road trip series Men In Kilts, exploring their heritage and meeting an incredible collection of people who showcase what it means to be Scottish.

Moore, Roberts, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Andy Harries and Jim Kohlberg will executive produce season seven, which is produced by Tall Ship Productions, Left Bank Pictures and Story Mining & Supply Company in association with Sony Pictures Television.

Christina Davis, President of Original Programming for Starz said the network was “committed” to investing in “unapologetic, bold premium storytelling that amplifies diverse voices and shines a spotlight on women in front of and behind the camera”.

“The hit series Outlander embodies everything about our Take The Lead initiative including a powerful female lead character and an amazing team of storytellers. We look forward to following the adventures of Claire and Jamie in America during the Revolution as well as more time travel during this next season.”

“We are so excited Starz has given us the opportunity to continue the epic Outlander journey,” added Roberts. “We can’t wait to get into the writer’s room and start breaking Echo in the Bone and look forward to giving the fans another season of this exhilarating story.”