‘Outlander’: Mark Lewis Jones, Alexander Vlahos & Jessica Reynolds Join Season 6 Cast

Outlander welcomes the Christie Family as Mark Lewis Jones, Alexander Vlahos and Jessica Reynolds join the cast for the Starz drama’s sixth season. The trio of actors will appear as Tom Christie, Allan Christie and Malva Christie, respectively.

Outlander season 6 sees a continuation of Claire (Caitriona Balfe)and Jamie’s (Sam Heughan) fight to protect those they love, as they navigate the trials and tribulations of life in colonial America. Establishing a home in the New World is by no means an easy task, particularly in the wild backcountry of North Carolina – and perhaps most significantly – during a period of dramatic political upheaval. The Frasers strive to maintain peace and flourish within a society which – as Claire knows all too well – is unwittingly marching towards Revolution.

Jones acts as Tom Christie, a fellow Ardsmuir prisoner and devout Protestant, arrives on Fraser’s Ridge seeking a place to settle. As de facto leader of the Protestant settlers who arrive with him, Tom’s strong opinion and convictions begin to create tension on the Ridge.

Vlahos will play Allan Christie, who travels to the Ridge with his father Tom and his sister Malva. Headstrong and wary of strangers, he is highly protective of his family as they settle into this new environment.

Reynold’s Malva Christie is Tom’s young, spirited daughter. She is captivated by Claire’s work and modern thinking, which gets Malva in trouble with her conservative father. She struggles to toe the line between what she wants to do and what is expected of her.

The series, executive produced by Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Matthew B. Roberts, Toni Graphia, Andy Harries and Jim Kohlberg, is inspired by Diana Gabaldon’s Outlander book series that has sold an estimated 30 million copies worldwide.

Outlander is produced by Tall Ship Productions, Left Bank Pictures and Story Mining & Supply Company, in association with Sony Pictures Television.