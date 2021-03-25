Oscilloscope Laboratories To Showcase SXSW Short Films With Return Of #SupportTheShorts Streaming Event

Oscilloscope Laboratories is teaming with Mailchimp once again for #SupportTheShorts, a free streaming event featuring a selection of short films from the SXSW Film Festival on the global streaming platform Mailchimp Presents.

#SupportTheShorts launched last year when SXSW was canceled due to Covid-19 and hundreds of short filmmakers lost the opportunity for their work to be seen. To remedy this, Mailchimp partnered with Oscilloscope to give these short films and their creators a digital home where their work could be enjoyed from anywhere.

This year’s online edition of SXSW brings back the platform for filmmakers to showcase their art at the festival and to a broader audience. In addition to the film licensing, Mailchimp and Oscilloscope supplied hundreds of SXSW festival badges to 18 organizations committed to boosting opportunities for underrepresented communities in the film industry.

“We’re so proud to bring back Support the Shorts, a collection of short films from SXSW, for a second year!” said Sarita Alami, Head of Programming, Mailchimp Studios. “Although the festival is back in an online format, we wanted to continue to find ways to support the SXSW filmmaker community and shine a light on their work. We’re particularly delighted to introduce a new set of awards to celebrate the filmmakers who are bringing works of art to our screens during the most unprecedented of times.”

Dan Berger, President, Oscilloscope Laboratories added, “It’s always exciting to be emboldened and enabled to do good work and we’re super grateful that Mailchimp and SXSW have allotted us that opportunity. There are so many fresh voices on display at SXSW and we appreciate Mailchimp taking the steps to enable those voices to be heard by the widest possible audience. We’re just pawns in this game, so thanks for inviting us to the board!”

“We are thrilled that Mailchimp Presents has returned for a second year to celebrate and support SXSW Short film programming by presenting a collection of short films from SXSW Online this year,” said Janet Pierson, Director of Film, SXSW Film Festival. “It’s fantastic that the creators are getting to share their work further, and rewarding for all of us that we get more time to enjoy this terrific new work.”

The new slate of shorts include award-winners Chuj Boys of Summer directed by Max Walker-Silverman and Malignant directed by Morgan Bond. The new slate of shorts will be available to watch here.

Read the entire slate below.

.Narrative Shorts

Are You Still There? (directors/screenwriters: Rayka Zehtabchi & Sam Davis)

(directors/screenwriters: Rayka Zehtabchi & Sam Davis) Chuj Boys of Summer (director: Max Walker-Silverman; screenwriters: Marcos Ordoñez Ixwalanhkej Mendoza & Max Walker-Silverman)

(director: Max Walker-Silverman; screenwriters: Marcos Ordoñez Ixwalanhkej Mendoza & Max Walker-Silverman) The Journey (director/screenwriter: Ève Saint-Louis)

(director/screenwriter: Ève Saint-Louis) Marvin’s Never Had Coffee Before (director: Andrew Carter; screenwriters: Andrew Carter & Kahlil Maskati)

(director: Andrew Carter; screenwriters: Andrew Carter & Kahlil Maskati) The Nipple Whisperer (director/screenwriter: Jan Van Dyck)

(director/screenwriter: Jan Van Dyck) The Other Morgan (director/screenwriter: Alison Rich)

(director/screenwriter: Alison Rich) Plaisir (director/screenwriter: Molly Gillis)

(director/screenwriter: Molly Gillis) Sales Per Hour (directors: Michelle Uranowitz & Daniel Jaffe; screenwriter: Michelle Uranowitz)

(directors: Michelle Uranowitz & Daniel Jaffe; screenwriter: Michelle Uranowitz) Sisters (director/screenwriter: Jess Brunetto)

(director/screenwriter: Jess Brunetto) Squeegee (director/screenwriter: Morgan Krantz)

Documentary Shorts

Plant Heist (directors: Chelsi de Cuba & Gabriel de Cuba)

(directors: Chelsi de Cuba & Gabriel de Cuba) Ten Leaves Dilated (directors: Kate E. Hinshaw & Ebony Blanding)

(directors: Kate E. Hinshaw & Ebony Blanding) Trade Center (director: Adam Baran)

Animated Shorts

Our Bed Is Green (director/screenwriter: Maggie Brennan)

Midnight Shorts

Flick (director/screenwriter: Ariel Zengotita)

(director/screenwriter: Ariel Zengotita) Joanne Is Dead (director/screenwriter: Brian Sacca)

(director/screenwriter: Brian Sacca) Puss (director/screenwriter: Leah Shore)

(director/screenwriter: Leah Shore) Reklaw (director/screenwriter: Polaris Banks)

(director/screenwriter: Polaris Banks) Run That Shit! (director: Tristan Kim; screenwriters: Tristan Kim & Will Allyn Robinson)

(director: Tristan Kim; screenwriters: Tristan Kim & Will Allyn Robinson) Significant Other (director/screenwriter: Quinn George)

(director/screenwriter: Quinn George) Stuffed (director: Theo Rhys; screenwriters: Theo Rhys & Joss Holden-Rea

(director: Theo Rhys; screenwriters: Theo Rhys & Joss Holden-Rea A Tale Best Forgotten (director/screenwriter: Tomas Stark)

Texas Shorts

Malignant (directors: Morgan Bond & Nickolas Grisham; screenwriters: Nickolas Grisham & Curtis McOsker)

(directors: Morgan Bond & Nickolas Grisham; screenwriters: Nickolas Grisham & Curtis McOsker) The Unlikely Fan (directors: Sai Selvarajan & Jeff Bednarz; screenwriter: Sai Selvarajan)

Texas High School Shorts

Beyond the Model (director: Jessica Lin)

(director: Jessica Lin) Holographic Dreams (director: Satvik Shankar; screenwriter: Jackson Coates)

Episodic Pilots