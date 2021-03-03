Oscilloscope Laboratories Acquires Grain Entrapment Drama ‘Silo’

EXCLUSIVE: Oscilloscope Laboratories has acquired worldwide rights to the Marshall Burnette-directed Silo, the first-ever film about grain entrapment. The film is slated to be released later this year.

Inspired by true events and set in an American farm town, Silo is a dramatic thriller that follows Cody (Jack DiFalco) who is a victim of a grain entrapment accident. Family, neighbors, and first responders must put aside their differences to rescue him from drowning in the 50-foot tall silo where corn quickly turns to quicksand. The film puts the spotlight on an issue that has a signficant impact on rural America, showing the dangers of modern farming.

“As someone who grew up in NYC loving arthouse cinema, I have admired Oscilloscope’s rich history and incredible taste for my entire producing career,” said Silo producer Samuel Goldberg. “Our goal has always been to use the power of storytelling to inspire empathy and unite people, especially during these divisive times in our country. With the help of Dan and his team, we’ll now be able to platform Silo and its subjects in a profoundly meaningful way.”

O-Scope’s Dan Berger added, “As a company that brings a dozen films a year to audiences, it’s always exciting when a film enables us to reach completely new and different people. So much of the film industry has left behind a major part of the country and SILO is the rare film that is targeted to an audience either overlooked or written off. It doesn’t pander, it’s smart, thoughtful, and uplifting and it’s for a wide swath of the country too often neglected, as much as it’s a powerful story for us ‘coastal elites’ here in New Yawk.”

Silo is written by Jason Williamson and produced by Samuel Goldberg and Ilan Ulmer. Jim Parrack, Jill Paice, Jeremy Holm, Danny Ramirez, and Chris Ellis also star.