Oscars: Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Nick Jonas Set To Announce Nominations On Monday

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are set to announce nominations for the 93rd annual Academy Awards on Monday. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said today that the spouses will kick off the event at 5:19 a.m. PT in a global livestream ay global live stream on Oscar.com, Oscars.org and the Academy’s digital platforms.
Here is a list of the 23 categories and when the nominees will be revealed; they are not listed in order of presentation and are subject to change, per AMPAS:
5:19 a.m. PT
Actor in a Supporting Role
Actress in a Supporting Role
Costume Design
Music (Original Score)
Animated Short Film
Live Action Short Film
Sound
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
Writing (Original Screenplay)
5:31 a.m. PT
Actor in a Leading Role
Actress in a Leading Role
Animated Feature Film
Cinematography
Directing
Documentary Feature
Documentary Short Subject
Film Editing
International Feature Film
Makeup and Hairstyling
Music (Original Song)
Best Picture
Production Design
Visual Effects
