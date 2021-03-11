Oscars: Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Nick Jonas Set To Announce Nominations On Monday

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are set to announce nominations for the 93rd annual Academy Awards on Monday. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said today that the spouses will kick off the event at 5:19 a.m. PT in a global livestream ay global live stream on Oscar.com, Oscars.org and the Academy’s digital platforms.

Here is a list of the 23 categories and when the nominees will be revealed; they are not listed in order of presentation and are subject to change, per AMPAS:

5:19 a.m. PT

Actor in a Supporting Role

Actress in a Supporting Role

Costume Design

Music (Original Score)

Animated Short Film

Live Action Short Film

Sound

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Writing (Original Screenplay)

5:31 a.m. PT

Actor in a Leading Role

Actress in a Leading Role

Animated Feature Film

Cinematography

Directing

Documentary Feature

Documentary Short Subject

Film Editing

International Feature Film

Makeup and Hairstyling

Music (Original Song)

Best Picture

Production Design

Visual Effects