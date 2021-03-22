Oscars Won’t Have A Single Host; Offers Out For Award Presenters, Sources Say

EXCLUSIVE: Deadline hears the upcoming Oscars will not have a single host, and that producers have made offers to talent they hope will come in to present the categories for the 93rd Oscarcast on April 25. The plan is for high profile presenters to deal out the awards on a rotating basis.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and Oscarcast producers Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher and Steven Soderbergh have been stealthy in their preparations for the pandemic-altered celebration, though Deadline did scoop that producers were going to hold the majority of the show in Union Station, the downtown Los Angeles railway venue chosen because it is cavernous enough to socially distance the nominees and their families. The Academy confirmed those plans before announcing the nominees. Deadline also reported that the Dolby will also be involved, and the speculation has been that will be used for performances. Bear in mind, the Oscars have been fluid right along and things could possibly change, but this seems the plan. The Academy would not comment.

Stay tuned.